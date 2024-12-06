All Floating Islands and how to unlock them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are lots of unique villages, decorations, and items you can collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but fairly limited space to fit them all. If you’re struggling to find room for everything you have, Floating Islands are a great way to unlock additional space.

Floating Islands can be a fairly tricky feature to find and use if you’re not familiar with it. They’re certainly worth accessing though, so here are all of the available Floating Islands and how to unlock them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Floating Islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are quite a few islands you can explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Floating Islands by fully completing the Islands in the Sky quest. This only unlocks Floating Islands as an accessible feature, and although you do get the Plaza Floating Island for free in this quest, all of the other available ones cost a large amount of Dreamlight to unlock.

If you don’t have this quest available to complete, you need to progress further in the main storyline. Floating Islands aren’t available until you finish the What’s Left Behind quest for the Fairy Godmother.

What are Floating Islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Floating Islands are essentially massive extensions of existing biomes designed to give you more space to decorate. They exist separately from the main village and have their own object count limits so you can place additional items down even if your valley has reached the object limit. They were added alongside Sally in the Sew Delightful update.

How to visit Floating Islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can travel to Floating Islands using either the map or any wishing well. The process for getting there looks slightly different depending on which method you choose.

If you want to visit one using the map : Open the Map Select the Fast Travel option Navigate over to the Floating Islands tab Select the Floating Island you want to visit

: If you want to visit one using a wishing well : Travel to any of the wishing wells around the valley Interact with a wishing well Switch over to the Floating Islands tab Choose the Floating Island you want to travel to

:

All Floating Islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are four Floating Islands you can unlock and visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image Floating Island Cost Environment Plaza Island Free A simple vibrant green region with lots of butterflies based on the Plaza biome. Forest Island 15,000 Dreamlight

A green forest region with tall pine trees surrounding it based on the Forest of Valor biome. Sunlit Island 15,000 Dreamlight A savanna area that has a mix of rocky ground and green grass based on the Sunlit Plateau biome. Frosted Island 15,000 Dreamlight A vast icy region covered in snow that’s based on the Frosted Heights biome.

Although there are just four Floating Islands available to explore now, more were confirmed to be arriving in future updates according to the 2024 Showcase Stream. This means we can likely expect to see Floating Islands based on the Peaceful Meadow, Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust, and Dazzle Beach since these are the other four key biomes in the valley.

If this feature is expanded upon even further, there’s also a possibility we eventually see Floating Islands based on the lands from DLC expansion passes too. This would include areas based on the Vale biomes in The Storybook Vale and Eternity Isle biomes in A Rift in Time.

As additional Floating Islands are added in future updates, they’ll be added to this article.

