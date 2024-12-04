The islands hovering just about the valley can finally be accessed, but reaching them requires you to put in some effort. If you want to start decorating the Floating Islands in the sky, you need to complete Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Merlin’s Islands in the Sky quest.

This is a fairly straightforward quest to complete, but it’s a tricky one to unlock and does involve a unique gameplay mechanic. Floating Islands are something you certainly want to know how to access though, s here’s how to complete Islands in the Sky in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Islands in the Sky quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s so much fresh space to decorate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Islands in the Sky quest, you need to visit the Plaza Floating Island and set up a few decorations around the area. Finishing this task fully unlocks the Floating Islands feature so you can access additional new locations beyond it, so here’s everything you need to get done in this quest.

Talk to Merlin.

Travel to the Plaza Island.

Move the Dreamlight Library to the Plaza Island.

Decorate the Plaza Island.

Return to Merlin.

How to unlock Islands in the Sky quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To access the Islands in the Sky quest and the ability to visit Floating Islands, you first need to finish the What’s Left Behind task for the Fairy Godmother. This also means you need to have her unlocked.

Once you have this quest finished, Merlin will grant you the Islands in the Sky quest.

Talk to Merlin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Start the Islands in the Sky quest by tracking down Merlin around the valley. You can locate him by finding his icon on the map. He’ll either be at home, wandering the valley, dining at a restaurant, or shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s.

Once you locate Merlin, chat with him. He’ll inform you that the Floating Islands can now be accessed and task you with visiting your first one which is the Plaza Island.

Travel to the Floating Plaza Island in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The islands way up in the sky are finally within reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to visit the Plaza Island. There are two ways you can travel to a Floating Island.

Through the map . Open your Map. Select Fast Travel. Navigate to the Floating Islands tab. Select the Floating Island you want to visit.

. Through a wishing well . Visit any wishing well around the valley. Interact with the wishing well. Navigate to the Floating Islands tab. Select the Floating Island you want to travel to.

.

I prefer using the map to get around since it seems to be a bit quicker, but pick whichever method works best for you. Once you’re at the Plaza Island, chat with Merlin. He thinks the area needs a makeover to make it less sparse and tasks you with relocating the Dreamlight Library there and adding some decorations around the region.

Move the Dreamlight Library to the Plaza Island in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first task you need to finish is moving the Dreamlight Library to the Plaza Island. The Dreamlight Library is Merlin’s house, so you must move it from wherever you have it placed up to this island in the sky.

You can relocate the Dreamlight Library by:

Opening the Furniture menu.

menu. Selecting the House category.

category. Locating the home called Dreamlight Library .

. Placing it anywhere around the Plaza Island.

There are lots of houses to scroll through on this page and you might have forgotten what Merlin’s house looks like, which can make finding it a bit tricky. You’re looking for a light tan stone building with a blue moon and spinning discs above the doorway. It’s also got some rocks and greenery all around it while most other houses don’t, so keep an eye out for these features to find it.

Place his house anywhere you want around the Plaza Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s a bit annoying to do so, but you must place Merlin’s house on the Plaza Floating Island to progress this quest and unlock the Floating Islands feature. If you don’t actually want Merlin to move here, you can always put his house back where you had it after you’re done with this quest.

Decorate the Plaza Island in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next step is to decorate the Plaza Island by placing down five items. This can be done by:

Opening the Furniture menu.

menu. Clicking on Merlin’s request near the top of the page.

near the top of the page. Selecting five items to place.

Just like Merlin’s house, you can always remove the items you place after the quest is finished which means you don’t need to worry too much about what furniture you put down. I chose the first five items listed in this category and got rid of them as soon as the quest was finished.

Return to Merlin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With both the Dreamlight Library and five decorations placed, you can move on to the final step of this task which is to return to Merlin. Have one last chat with him to fully finish the Islands in the Sky quest and unlock Floating Islands as a new feature.

After finishing this quest, you might want to start hunting for Spiderwebs so you can unlock Sally next. You also might work on finding and catching all Snippets or learning the best order to unlock The Storybook Vale biomes.

