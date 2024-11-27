Forgot password
They're tricky to catch, so here's where to find every Snippet and how to capture each kind in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are tiny magical origami creatures scattered all around The Storybook Vale and it’s up to you to capture them so you can restore the Lorekeeper’s stories in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These creatures are Snippets, and both finding and catching them can be tough.

Snippets have unique behaviors, and you have to catch each type in a special way. They also take up residence in different areas, so you need to know where each type can be found if you’re hoping to obtain all of them. Here’s how to find and catch all Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find all Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aa player holding a golden Royal Net spinning in a circle with three floating Demon Snippets surrounding them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Grab your Royal Net and get ready to run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Snippets you can catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This includes Bird Snippets, Demon Snippets, and Frog Snippets. Here’s what each one looks like and where they can be found.

ImageSnippetLocation
A Blue Bird Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Blue Bird SnippetThe Bind
A Green Bird Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Green Bird SnippetThe Elysian Fields
A Red Bird Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Red Bird SnippetThe Library of Lore
A Yellow Bird Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Yellow Bird SnippetThe Wild Woods
A White Bird Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.White Bird SnippetDreamlight Valley
A Blue Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Blue Demon SnippetThe Fiery Plains
The Fallen Fortress
A Red Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Red Demon SnippetThe Statue’s Shadow
A Pink Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Pink Demon SnippetThe Elysian Fields
The Fiery Plains
A Green Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Green Demon SnippetMount Olympus
A Green Frog Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Green Frog SnippetThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
A Pink Frog Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Pink Frog SnippetTeapot Falls
The Statue’s Shadow
A Purple Frog Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Purple Frog SnippetThe Fallen Fortress
A Yellow Frog Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Yellow Frog SnippetThe Beanstalk Marshes

All Snippets except for the White Bird are exclusively found throughout The Storybook Vale biomes. The White Bird Snippet is only found in Dreamlight Valley and chooses a different random biome to hang around each day.

How to catch Bird Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Bird Snippet, you need to chase after it until you catch up to it then hit it with your Royal Net. You can grab one at any point, but it’s easiest to wait for them to slow down and do a spin. They do this around every 10 seconds or so, and it’s the only time they stop zipping around which makes it the best time to strike.

The player chasing a red bird snippet in disney dreamlight valley.
They’re tiny flying creatures that stick to the sky at all times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bird Snippets are always flying, so they move fairly fast and you need to act quickly to chase them. All Bird Snippets leave a golden trail behind them, so you can also keep an eye on this to ensure you don’t lose them.

How to catch Frog Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can catch Frog Snippets by chasing them as they hop away and striking with your Royal Net every chance you get until you manage to grab one. These little creatures are super fast and actively work to hop away from you, so acting fast and hitting constantly is the best way to obtain them.

A green frog snippet hopping away by a player chasing it down in disney dreamlight valley.
These ones can be quite difficult to see depending on where you find them since they’re super small. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gliding or flying with wings makes the process of catching all Snippets a lot easier, but it’s especially useful for these pesky little frogs since they’re super fast and nimble. Consider cooking The Storybook Vale recipes or other dishes like Tasty Veggies, Cannolis, and Classic Frankfurters so you can obtain a nice energy boost that allows you to move more rapidly.

How to catch Demon Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Demon Snippets can be caught by striking them with your Royal Net, following their glowing purple trail, hitting them again, and repeating this process as long as it takes until the Snippet is caught. This can be a tricky one to catch since the process looks different each time.

It usually takes between one to three hits and following the same amount of trails to catch a Demon Snippet. Make sure you act fast since they can disappear if you take too long, and you’ll have to start all over again with another Snippet.

A player chasing a purple trail from a demon snippet in disney dreamlight valley.
Follow that trail as many times as it takes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re done catching Snippets, there’s still plenty of work to be done around the Vale. Next, you might work on acquiring all The Storybook Vale Gems, helping Olaf find a new hobby in the A Hoot and a Half quest, or go fishing for some Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs.

