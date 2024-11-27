There are tiny magical origami creatures scattered all around The Storybook Vale and it’s up to you to capture them so you can restore the Lorekeeper’s stories in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These creatures are Snippets, and both finding and catching them can be tough.

Snippets have unique behaviors, and you have to catch each type in a special way. They also take up residence in different areas, so you need to know where each type can be found if you’re hoping to obtain all of them. Here’s how to find and catch all Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find all Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are 13 Snippets you can catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This includes Bird Snippets, Demon Snippets, and Frog Snippets. Here’s what each one looks like and where they can be found.

Image Snippet Location Blue Bird Snippet The Bind Green Bird Snippet The Elysian Fields Red Bird Snippet The Library of Lore Yellow Bird Snippet The Wild Woods White Bird Snippet Dreamlight Valley Blue Demon Snippet The Fiery Plains

The Fallen Fortress Red Demon Snippet The Statue’s Shadow Pink Demon Snippet The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains Green Demon Snippet Mount Olympus Green Frog Snippet The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls Pink Frog Snippet Teapot Falls

The Statue’s Shadow Purple Frog Snippet The Fallen Fortress Yellow Frog Snippet The Beanstalk Marshes

All Snippets except for the White Bird are exclusively found throughout The Storybook Vale biomes. The White Bird Snippet is only found in Dreamlight Valley and chooses a different random biome to hang around each day.

How to catch Bird Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Bird Snippet, you need to chase after it until you catch up to it then hit it with your Royal Net. You can grab one at any point, but it’s easiest to wait for them to slow down and do a spin. They do this around every 10 seconds or so, and it’s the only time they stop zipping around which makes it the best time to strike.

Bird Snippets are always flying, so they move fairly fast and you need to act quickly to chase them. All Bird Snippets leave a golden trail behind them, so you can also keep an eye on this to ensure you don’t lose them.

How to catch Frog Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can catch Frog Snippets by chasing them as they hop away and striking with your Royal Net every chance you get until you manage to grab one. These little creatures are super fast and actively work to hop away from you, so acting fast and hitting constantly is the best way to obtain them.

Gliding or flying with wings makes the process of catching all Snippets a lot easier, but it’s especially useful for these pesky little frogs since they’re super fast and nimble. Consider cooking The Storybook Vale recipes or other dishes like Tasty Veggies, Cannolis, and Classic Frankfurters so you can obtain a nice energy boost that allows you to move more rapidly.

How to catch Demon Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Demon Snippets can be caught by striking them with your Royal Net, following their glowing purple trail, hitting them again, and repeating this process as long as it takes until the Snippet is caught. This can be a tricky one to catch since the process looks different each time.

It usually takes between one to three hits and following the same amount of trails to catch a Demon Snippet. Make sure you act fast since they can disappear if you take too long, and you’ll have to start all over again with another Snippet.

When you’re done catching Snippets, there’s still plenty of work to be done around the Vale. Next, you might work on acquiring all The Storybook Vale Gems, helping Olaf find a new hobby in the A Hoot and a Half quest, or go fishing for some Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs.

