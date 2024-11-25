Olaf’s eager to learn everything he can about The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Lorekeeper can’t keep up with his pursuit of knowledge, so you need to find some other ways to keep him entertained in the A Hoot and a Half quest.

Recommended Videos

Finding ways to keep Olaf busy isn’t an easy task. There’s a lot to get done in this one, so here’s how to complete A Hoot and a Half in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Hoot and a Half guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Olaf is very eager to learn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the A Hoot and a Half quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to look for ways to keep Olaf busy and help him find a new hobby. This requires you to explore quite a bit, so here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to do.

Get Olaf’s fun facts.

Listen to the conversation between Olaf and the Lorekeeper.

Take pictures around The Bind.

Befriend and Owl.

Craft and place an Autumn Mage Scarecrow.

Get Olaf’s fun facts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Hoot and a Half quest, you need to pick up Olaf’s fun facts. You can find them sitting on the ground between two red couches on a blue and brown patterned rug at the east end of The Library of Lore.

Head to the east end of The Library of Lore. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Look for the sparkling paper on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t see Olaf’s fun facts at this location, you may need to progress a bit further through the main storyline to access them. Try working through some key starter tasks in the Vale like A New Chapter and unlocking both Flynn and Hades.

Once you have Olaf’s fun facts, track him down to return them. You can find him by searching for his icon on the map. Talk with him and you’ll learn he’s eager to explore and uncover everything there is to know about the Vale. To start, he wants to hear from the Lorekeeper.

Listen as Olaf and the Lorekeeper have a fascinating conversation in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Follow Olaf into The Library of Lore in the middle of the Vale to listen as he chats with the Lorekeeper. She wants to share stories with him, but she’s grown rather tired since she’s lost most of her stories. Once they’re done conversing, talk to the Lorekeeper to see if there’s anything you can do to help.

The Lorekeeper suggests trying to find another way to occupy Olaf while she rests. Seek out Anna from the Frozen Realm for help since she knows Olaf best. Together, you devise a plan to find something that might help keep Olaf busy. You’re tasked with taking pictures around The Bind of things he might like.

Take pictures of things around The Bind that Olaf might be interested in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to take seven pictures of things around The Bind that Olaf might be interested in. Taking these photos can be a bit tricky since you have to capture exactly the right item to get it to count, so here’s a breakdown of how to capture each one.

Item Photo Explanation The Library of Lore You must be inside The Library of Lore to take this photo. I recommend taking it in the middle of this location with the Lorekeeper in the frame to ensure it works. A mysterious hidden doorway beneath the bridge in The Bind. This is the hidden doorway you discover with Merida during the A New Chapter quest. If you can’t find or photograph it, make sure you tackle this quest first. A fountain. You can choose any fountain you like around the Vale for this task. The first one I chose for this task is the small fountain behind the wishing well in front of The Library of Lore. Another fountain. The second fountain you take a picture of needs to be different from the previous one. I chose one of the side fountains at the bottom of the bridge in The Bind biome. Three Owls. You need to photograph three of the four Owls flying around The Bind for this task. They all have different schedules, so it might take some time to finish this task.

Once you’ve taken all the pictures required for this task, find Olaf to show them to him. He’s super interested in the Owls, so he asks if you can work together to learn more about them.

Befriend and unlock any of the Owls around The Bind in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next task is to find and feed an Owl. You need to fully befriend one to progress, so this task might take a few days if you haven’t done so already. The quest will automatically skip ahead to the next goal if you already have at least one Owl unlocked.

Head back to Olaf once you’re done to share what you learned. He wants to construct an item for the Owls, so you now need to get to work crafting an Autumn Mage Scarecrow.

Decorate The Bind with Autumn Mage Scarecrow in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need a decent amount of resources to make this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Autumn Mage Scarecrow won’t unlock until you gather the items needed to make it. Here’s everything you need to gather so you can craft this item.

Item Amount How to get Petrified Wood 10 Can be mined from rock nodes throughout The Wild Woods, Teapot Falls, The Fallen Fortress, The Beanstalk Marshes, The Bind, and The Library of Lore. Soil Five Can be found by digging in any biome. Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab One Fish in golden ripple spots around The Bind biome. Trumpet Snail Five Spawns randomly on the ground throughout The Bind biome. Pine Cone 10 Spawns randomly on the ground around trees throughout The Bind biome.

Once you have all the items you need, visit a crafting station and navigate to the Furniture tab to make the Autumn Mage Scarecrow for Olaf. Place it anywhere in The Bind biome once you’re done, and then head back to Olaf one last time to finish the A Hoot and a Half quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy