You can recruit the fiery, sarcastic, and villainous Hades from Hercules as a villager from The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He’s a pretty tricky guy to unlock, so you might need some help recruiting Hades.

There’s a lot to get done before you start befriending him, so here’s a complete breakdown of how to unlock Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The best Disney villain has arrived. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main quest you must finish to unlock Hades is Guts & Glor, which requires completing a Mythic Trial. There’s a lot you need to do before you can start this, though, so here’s a full guide on everything you need to do before you can start working on recruiting Hades.

Have The Storybook Vale . Hades is a DLC-exclusive character, so you must install the expansion to acquire him.

. Hades is a DLC-exclusive character, so you must install the expansion to acquire him. Finish all prerequisites to travel to The Storybook Vale . You need to complete some key tasks around the valley before you can start exploring the Vale. The quests you need to finish are: The Dream Castle from Merlin. Friendship is Everything from Merlin. Making Cents of Things from Scrooge McDuck. Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening from Scrooge McDuck. Fishing Expedition from Goofy. The Port of Many Worlds from Merlin.

. You need to complete some key tasks around the valley before you can start exploring the Vale. The quests you need to finish are: Complete the Welcome to Storybook Vale quest . This quest begins your journey in the Vale and is essential to finish so you can progress.

. This quest begins your journey in the Vale and is essential to finish so you can progress. Complete the A New Chapter quest . This is the second quest you get upon arriving in the Vale and is another key one you must do before you can work on getting Hades.

. This is the second quest you get upon arriving in the Vale and is another key one you must do before you can work on getting Hades. Unlock Merida . She acts as your guide for the Vale, so you need to have her as a villager before you can work on recruiting Hades.

. She acts as your guide for the Vale, so you need to have her as a villager before you can work on recruiting Hades. Unlock The Elysian Fields region in Mythopia for 2,000 Story Magic. You can find Hades in this region. You have to choose whether you want to unlock Hades or Flynn first since they can find them in different locked areas.

With all of these prerequisites complete, you can officially begin working on unlocking Hades.

A Land of Myths and Legends guide

The first step in unlocking Hades begins as soon as you enter The Elysian Fields in Mythopia. Once you’re inside, the mini Myths and Legends quest begins. Head to the very south end of the biome to trigger the next phase in this quest.

Start working on unlocking him by heading to the south end of this region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Head over to the Lorekeeper in The Library of Lore and chat with her to progress the quest. She advises you to track down Merida for assistance, so find her next before heading back to the south end of The Elysian Fields.

On the way, Merida will stop as you both spot some small blue floating creatures that remind her of Will-o’-the-Wisps. Two fly around the area and you need to catch them before continuing. You can’t catch them with your Royal Net, so you just have to chase them down and press the Interact button to grab them.

These creatures are small and fast, so it might take a bit to catch them. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have both, head back to the trial area near the south end of The Elysian Fields. The golden wheel you need to hit with your Royal Net is jammed, so place the Blue Flames you got from the Will-o’-the-Wisp creatures into the braziers on either side to free the wheel. Hit the golden wheel with your Royal Net to officially begin the main quest for unlocking Hades, which is Guts & Glory.

Guts & Glory Mythic Trial guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hades can be unlocked by fully finishing the Mythic Trial in the Guts & Glory quest. If you’ve already done the Fairy Tale Trial in A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing, this one will be a lot easier. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do to get it done.

Talk to Hades .

. Push Hades’ cart .

. Find a way to rotate the bridge .

. Find a way to open the gates and push the cart through.

and through. Figure out how to release the bridge .

. Find a way to open the gates and move the cart along.

and along. Interact with the source of the corruption inside the first Mythic Trial.

with the source of the inside the first Mythic Trial. Place Hades’ Lair anywhere in the Storybook Vale.

Talk to Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head down the stairs after entering the Mythic Trial to find Hades. Have a chat with him to learn that he is definitely not stuck in the trial; he just refuses to leave until he gets what he wants. He wants a cart full of ancient vases, but he needs your help to get it out of the trial.

Push Hades’ cart in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk up to the cart right by Hades and interact with it to send it forward. Once it moves, follow Hades deeper into the trial. He’ll stop by a golden wheel, and your next task is to get the bridge moving so you continue.

Find a way to rotate the bridge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One quick spin and you’ll be on your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip your Royal Net while standing by the golden wheel Hades led you to and perform a spin to activate it. Cross over the bridge to venture further in the Mythic Trial. Head up the stairs, over the bridge, and down to the other side to proceed.

Find a way to open the gates and push the cart through in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next goal is to find a way to open the gates and push the cart through. On the other side of the bridge you just crossed, approach the golden lever with a teal orb above it and interact with it to lower the bridge.

Cross over the bridge and equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the rocks at the end of it. Head left towards the golden wheel and hit it with your Royal Net to open the gate in front of the cart. Make sure you perform a regular hit rather than a spin for this one.

Walk back to the middle of the bridge by the cart and interact with it again to send it forward. Follow Hades forward to access the next part of the trial.

Figure out how to release the bridge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Equip your Royal Fishing Rod and approach the edge of the area to the right of Hades. Fish inside the swirling mass in the middle to release the bridge and raise it up for you to cross.

That’s one big catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Hades across the bridge to find another golden wheel. Perform a spin with your Royal Net to activate it. The first spin grants you access to a treasure chest, so grab the loot before heading back to the golden wheel to perform another one. The second spin gets you over to the area you need to access to continue the trial.

Find a way to open the gates and move the cart along in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk up the stairs you just moved, then head down the stairs on your right once you reach the top. Approach the golden lever with a teal orb above it and interact with it to lower another bridge. Cross over this one to find a second lever you can activate on the other side. Trigger this one to gain access to a new golden wheel you can hit with your Royal Net.

Hit the golden wheel with your net, then head back to the second lever to remove the bridge so the path forward is clear. Head back to the cart on the first bridge and interact with it again to send it forward one last time. Follow Hades to the end of the Mythic Trial.

This is the last major step of the Mythic Trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the source of the corruption inside the first Mythic Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the end of the Mythic Trial, approach the oozing purple corruption to clear it away and restore part of Mount Olympus. This was Hades’ home, but the path to it is still blocked by lots of Inkies, which means you need to give him a place to live in the meantime.

Place Hades’ Lair anywhere in the Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Enter Furniture mode and place the outline for Hades’ Lair anywhere you like around the Vale. Once it’s down, visit the Scrooge McDuck sign in front to build his home for 10,000 Star Coins. Chat with Hades one last time to officially conclude the Guts & Glory quest and welcome him as an official villager.

