How to complete the Lucky You! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight page is packed with duties you can complete to claim Dreamlight and special rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most of them give you all the information you need to finish them, but others provide no insight at all, as is the case with Lucky You!

Since this task only has the name and nothing else, figuring out what it means and how to tackle it can be tough. Not all duties are available to complete all the time either as some require special season events and items. If you’re wondering about this one, here’s what you need to know about completing the Lucky You! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Can you complete Lucky You! in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You can’t complete the Lucky You! duty yet, but you will be able to soon in a new event. According to the Tales of Agrabah update patch notes, two events are coming soon, and one of them is focused on finding clovers.

Although the event can’t be complete yet, the Lucky You! task isn’t the only piece you can already catch a glimpse of in DDV. There’s also a Three-Leaf Clover in the Foraging collection which will appear as an object you can find around the valley. If you visit the Crafting collection, you can see a Four-Leaf Clover and an End of the Rainbow Cauldron, too.

Not all of the event has been revealed, though, since The Lucky You! task has the gift icon under it. This means there’s a special prize you get for finishing it that can’t be seen just yet, but it will become available once the event is released.

We don’t know much about what this event will be beyond a few of the items it includes and that picking clovers is a key part of it. Most events have a fairly similar format though, so you can likely expect to run around the valley in search of clovers each day, use them to craft items, and complete Dreamlight duties. Only Lucky You! is available to complete, so this event might be smaller than most others since they usually have more of these tasks.

When can Lucky You! be completed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

No official date for the event involving clovers and the Lucky You! task has been shared, but it will definitely be released sometime in March, likely around a week or so before Saint Patrick’s Day, but perhaps even earlier. Sometime between March 10 and March 21 is probably the most likely timeframe for this event to arrive and be available to complete.

This event has to run before the 2025 installment of the Easter Eggstravaganza begins. Last year, the Eggstravaganza began on March 27 and went until April 17, which means the new event will likely need to be over sometime around March 26 if the other event runs around the same time as it has in the past.

The cauldron seems like a pretty cool decoration to add to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as the event is available, we’ll update this guide with all of the steps you need to take to complete Lucky You! For now, there’s plenty to keep you busy around the valley like the Oasis Retreat Star Path and unlocking Aladdin and Jasmine by completing key quests including The Ancient Revealed and Breaking Through.

