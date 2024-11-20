A magical world is available for you to explore in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Storybook Vale expansion pass. But to get there, you need to navigate through the Welcome to Storybook Vale quest.

Recommended Videos

This quest can be a bit of a tricky one to start and complete, but it’s an essential one to work through if you want to gain access to the Vale. Here’s how to complete Welcome to Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Welcome to Storybook Vale guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to explore a whole new world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Welcome to Storybook Vale quest has lots of parts to it, but your main goal is to get acquainted with the new area, acquire the Royal Net, and help restore the Lorekeeper. Here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to do to finish this task.

Complete all prerequisite quests

Open your mail

Access the Stardust Port

Free Merida

Find the Royal Net

Catch Snippets

Open the gates

Rearrange stories for the Lorekeeper

All Storybook Vale prerequisite quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can venture to the Vale, you need to complete a series of prerequisite quests. All of the quests that need to be finished to begin your journey are as follows.

The Dream Castle from Merlin.

from Merlin. Friendship is Everything from Merlin.

from Merlin. Making Cents of Things from Scrooge McDuck.

from Scrooge McDuck. Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening from Scrooge McDuck.

from Scrooge McDuck. Fishing Expedition from Goofy.

You also need to complete The Port of Many Worlds from Merlin to access the Stardust Port right after you begin the official quest. If you have A Rift in Time, you should already have this task done.

Open your mailbox to find The Storybook Vale awaits message in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once all of the prerequisite quests are done, you can open your mailbox to find “The Storybook Vale awaits…” message. Read it to officially start the quest that allows you to travel to the Vale through the Stardust Port.

Access the Stardust Port in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head inside the Dream Castle and make your way up to the left side of the second floor to find the Stardust Port. It’s a small sparkling spot on the ground in front of a black metal gate that’s slightly open.

Time to set off on a new adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re inside, head left and walk over to the third port. This port has a book logo above it and a Hummingbird Airship you can interact with and board to officially travel to the Vale.

Free Merida and talk to her in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Upon arriving at the Vale, you’ll find Merida trapped by ominous Inkies. You need to free her to continue, so approach the Inkies and interact with them to free her. This is the same process you use to clear Night Thorns in the regular valley and Splinters of Fate over on Eternity Isle.

Once she’s free, introduce yourself and follow her up the stairs into the castle. Talk with her by the book on a pedestal, which she explains is a magical talking item called the Lorekeeper. The Lorekeeper used the last of her power to summon you, so she’s quite weak. To help restore her, you need to find the Royal Net and use it to catch her lost Snippets.

Find the Royal Net’s secret location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Net is hidden away in an area you can’t reach right away, but Merida mentions that her bag has a potion you can apply to your Royal Pickaxe to get past the petrified wood blocking your way. Start by heading over to the corner of the room that has an archery target, a tent, and a campfire to find Merida’s bag.

Open her bag to find the potion you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open her bag, grab the Pickaxe Potion from within, and use it from your inventory to make your Royal Pickaxe stronger. Walk right slightly and equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the small bits of petrified wood blocking you from accessing one of the controls for the central area.

Now that both controls for the central disc are free, you need to turn them until you manage to connect them to form an image. Turn the first control, which is the one you just freed from the petrified wood, once, and the second control twice to line up an image of Aurora from Sleeping Beauty on the ground.

As soon as you do, the Royal Net will surface in the center. Walk up to it to grab your new Royal Tool.

Another tool for your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Royal Net to catch Snippets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With your new Royal Net ready to go, get to work catching four bird Snippets from around the room. They’re all flying around the small room you’re in which makes it fairly easy to catch them.

Once you have all four, talk to Merida to share your progress. The four Snippets you caught are a good start, but she thinks you need even more to help revive the Lorekeeper.

Open the gates to each wing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find more Snippets, you need to open the gates to each wing so you can access both other parts of the Library. One of the gates can only be opened with a special spin while the other opens with a basic hit from your Royal Net. The gate that has a horizontal golden wheel needs a special spin while the gate that has a vertical golden wheel can be opened with a regular strike.

The controls for the special spin and strike vary depending on which platform you’re playing on, but as long as you’re tracking the quest, the buttons you need to press are displayed in the upper left corner. Approach the golden wheel outside of either door and perform the correct move with the Royal Net to raise the gate.

The Royal Net has many different uses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside the first wing you unlock to find three Snippets flying around. You may have to clear some Inkies and Petrified Wood blocking your path along the way. Once you have three Snippets caught from the first wing, return to the main room in the Library and open the other gate using your Royal Net once again. Find three more Snippets in this area then return to Merida.

Rearrange stories in the Lorekeeper’s pages in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to revive the Lorekeeper by solving a puzzle called “Once Upon a Time in Storybook Vale,” so approach the Lorekeeper and select the “I want to reorder stories” option. Spend the 10 Snippets you collected to unlock this puzzle.

For the next part of this quest, you need to put all the pieces where they belong. Some of the pieces need to be turned to get them to fit. Here’s what the finished puzzle should look like to help you solve it.

This puzzle tells the story of the Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish the puzzle, the Lorekeeper will come to life again. She’ll tell you about what’s gone wrong around the Vale, how Hades and Maleficent started a dangerous situation called the Neverafter, and that it’s up to you to stop it and restore peace to the island.

Return to Merida one last time and talk with her to finish up the Welcome to Storybook quest. This concludes your first adventure in the Vale, but The Storybook Vale has plenty more for you to uncover.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy