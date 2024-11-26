Best order to unlock The Storybook Vale biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Storybook Vale is a massive island with lots of regions to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With so many biomes to choose from, it can be quite tough to decide what order you should unlock each one in.

Recommended Videos

You need to choose the order you unlock each region in the Vale carefully to ensure you gain access to new materials, quests, and characters as you need them. It can be tricky to determine where to begin, so here’s the best order for unlocking all biomes around The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Best order for unlocking The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many unique areas to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best order for unlocking the biomes in The Storybook Vale is by bouncing back and forth between Everafter and Mythopia to steadily make progress towards unlocking the entire map. You can make this progress however you like, but here’s a breakdown of what I believe to be the best order overall for unlocking the entire area and the reasoning for this arrangement so you can decide what works best for you.

Order Location Price 1 The Bind 500 Story Magic 2 The Wild Woods — Everafter 2,000 Story Magic 3 The Elysian Fields — Mythopia 2,000 Story Magic 4 The Fallen Fortress — Everafter 5,000 Story Magic 5 The Statue’s Shadow — Mythopia 5,000 Story Magic 6 Teapot Falls — Everafter 5,000 Story Magic 7 The Fiery Plains — Mythopia 5,000 Story Magic 8 Mount Olympus — Mythopia 10,000 Story Magic 9 The Beanstalk Marshes — Everafter 10,000 Story Magic

1) The Bind

You don’t have a choice with the first biome you unlock since Merida and the Lorekeeper task you with opening The Bind in the A New Chapter quest for 500 Story Magic shortly after you arrive in the Vale. Even if it wasn’t required, this would still be the absolute best area to open first since The Bind is a massive area that doesn’t cost much to open and is rich with essential resources. In this area, you can easily find and feed Owls, fish for essential items like Sea Grapes and Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs, and mine lots of important Gems.

There are many interesting secrets waiting to be discovered in each area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) The Wild Woods

For the natural flow of the storyline and access to lots of important assets, unlocking The Wild Woods in Everafter for 2,000 Story Magic is the next best step. This area allows you to unlock Flynn through the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest, features many important resources like Volcanic Rock and Salt Crystal, and has one of the easiest Baby Dragons to find and feed. The trial in this area is fairly complex which also makes it a great introduction to the trial gameplay feature.

3) The Elysian Fields

The third area you should unlock is The Elysian Fields in Mythopia for 2,000 Story Magic. In this area, you’ll meet Hades. Mythopia is also home to many unique Pegasus you can find and feed and plenty of key resources.

If you’re eager to meet Hades or see the vast flower fields of Mythopia, you can swap this biome to be second if you want. Things flow a bit better if you keep it third, but nothing will feel too out of place if you switch them.

It’s crucial you unlock both The Wild Woods and The Elysian Fields before moving on to other areas, though, since these are much less costly and key for progression. Both Hades and Flynn have many quests that will help you upgrade your tools, complete trials, and continue the storyline, so make sure you have both biomes and characters unlocked before venturing into other areas.

Make sure you work on feeding the critters you come across while unlocking each biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) The Fallen Fortress

Unlocking new areas gets a bit more costly at this point, so choosing carefully is essential. The next best spot to unlock is The Fallen Fortress in Everafter for 5,000 Story Magic. Out of the next areas you can access in Everafter, this one is the biggest, so it’s a bit more worth it for the cost if you’re looking for better access to more resources. It’s also a key region to unlock if you want to obtain the ability to remove those pesky glowing green mushrooms.

5) The Statue’s Shadow

Head back over to Mythopia next to unlock The Statue’s Shadow for 5,000 Story Magic. It’s best to unlock this part of Mythopia next for a similar reason to the last area since it’s a bit bigger and has more resources available to farm for the price.

6) Teapot Falls

The next area worth opening in Everafter is Teapot Falls for 5,000 Story Magic. Unlocking this area allows you to upgrade your Royal Shovel so you can break the teacups scattered around the region. It’s a fairly small and dense area, so it’s not a huge priority to unlock, but it is a stunning and unique area to explore.

Each area you unlock has many unique creatures, ingredients, and other items for you to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

7) The Fiery Plains

It’s best to unlock The Fiery Plains in Mythopia for 5,000 Story Magic next. This area is important for a few different quests and is crucial for unlocking the ability to remove the magical fire spots around the area.

If you like any of the four biomes that cost 5,000 Story Magic more than the rest, you can switch this order around as needed. The order of the four areas that cost 5,000 Story Magic listed here grants you the best access to new resources and keeps the storyline flowing best, but you can change it up if desired without any serious consequences.

8) Mount Olympus

Although it’s best to bounce back and forth up until this point, you actually want to stick with Mythopia and unlock Mount Olympus next for 10,000 Story Magic. The reason it’s best to pick this end area first is because it’s tied to Hades’ overarching storyline and is needed for one of Flynn’s quests. The end area in Everafter seems to be a bit less important by comparison since Maleficent isn’t a recruitable character just yet.

Save Mount Olympus to be one of the last locations you unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9) The Beanstalk Marshes

The final and least pressing area to unlock is The Beanstalk Marshes in Everafter for 10,000 Story Magic. The quest you get upon accessing this area feels like the best way to wrap up the storyline in the Vale for now, so it makes the most sense to end your journey here.

You can switch Mount Olympus and The Beanstalk Marshes if you like, but regardless, make sure you save both areas for last and prioritize unlocking all other regions first. Both of these spots are quite costly and have a lot of content that is locked until you’ve already completed all trials and quests from the other areas.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy