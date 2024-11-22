The Storybook Vale has many unique items you can find and acquire while exploring the vast island in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of these items are quite tough to find though, as is the case with Volcanic Rock.

Volcanic Rock is an essential item to have for lots of quests and crafting recipes. If you want to have access to everything the Vale has to offer, you need to know how to get Volcanic Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Volcanic Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grab your trusty Royal Shovel and start digging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Volcanic Rock can be obtained by digging anywhere in Everafter or Mythopia around The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s exclusively found in these two areas, so digging elsewhere will never yield this resource.

If you’re having trouble acquiring this item, make sure you have a digging companion at your side while digging for it. Having a character who specializes in this skill means you’ll occasionally be granted extra when you do manage to find Volcanic Rock.

You can also craft and use a Miracle Shovel Varnish or an Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish to increase the drop rate at the spots you dig up for a limited time.

Miracle Shovel Varnish boosts the drop rate for 10 digging spots and can be made using 10 Vitalys Crystal, 10 Dry Wood, and 500 Dreamlight.

boosts the drop rate for 10 digging spots and can be made using 10 Vitalys Crystal, 10 Dry Wood, and 500 Dreamlight. Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish boosts the drop rate for 25 digging spots and can be made using 20 Vitalys Crystal, 20 Dry Wood, and 1,000 Dreamlight.

Having both a digging companion and one of the special digging potions active at the same time is the best way to ensure you’re able to acquire lots of Volcanic Rock.

All Volcanic Rock locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Volcanic Rock around eight areas throughout the Everafter and Mythopia biomes. Here are all of the locations you can visit to acquire this resource.

You’ve got plenty of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Wild Woods in Everafter.

in Everafter. Teapot Falls in Everafter.

in Everafter. The Fallen Fortress in Everafter.

in Everafter. The Beanstalk Marshes in Everafter.

in Everafter. The Elysian Fields in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. The Fiery Plains in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. The Statue’s Shadow in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. Mount Olympus in Mythopia.

Best spot to find Volcanic Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Based on my experience digging to find this resource, Everafter seems to have a much higher drop rate for Volcanic Rock than Mythopia, so I recommend digging for it exclusively in this biome. So far, I haven’t been able to find a single Volcanic Rock in Mythopia even though the Collection page says it can be found there.

When digging in Mythopia, I pretty much only find Broken Weapons. And when it’s not this item, I find Gravel instead, but never Volcanic Rock. I dug over 60 spots in The Elysian Fields and didn’t manage to obtain a single Volcanic Rock. In The Wild Woods, I dug up the same amount of spots and got 26 Volcanic Rocks.

Based on this, it currently seems like the spawn rate for Volcanic Rock might be bugged in Mythopia, or it might just be exceptionally rare. We’ll keep testing for it there and provide any updates we discover here, but for now, stick to Everafter if you want to acquire this resource.

No Volcanic Rock seems to be available around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re hunting for Volcanic Rock around these areas, be sure to keep an eye out for Baby Dragons and Pegasus you can befriend. You also might want to grab all the ingredients you come across while exploring so you can start working on cooking all The Storybook Vale recipes.

