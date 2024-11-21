How to feed Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Maleficent’s presence in The Storybook Vale has caused quite a lot of problems around the island, but it’s also the reason you can find and befriend lots of adorable Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These critters make cute companions, but unlocking them can be tricky.

If you want to have a flying Baby Dragon accompany you on your journey, you have to put in quite a bit of work to unlock them. Here’s how to find, feed, and befriend Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Storybook Vale has some of the cutest critters you can meet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Baby Dragons can only be found around the vast Everafter biome in The Storybook Vale. There are four Baby Dragons you can meet with one of each being tied to the four specific regions within Everafter.

How to approach Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Baby Dragons are very timid and shy creatures, so you need to approach them slowly and cautiously. Once you’re near them, they’ll curl up into a ball and hide. When they hide, stop moving, stand still, and remain frozen until they unravel. As soon as they do, you can approach and feed them.

The process for approaching this critter is the same as it is for Sea Turtles in the regular valley, so if you’ve befriended any of them, you should have no problem with these little creatures.

What to feed Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The favorite food of all Baby Dragons regardless of color is Pure Ice or Magma. Both count as their favorite food, so you can choose to feed them whichever one works better for you.

All Baby Dragons also enjoy Gems like Opal, but they’re not their favorites. This means it’s best to stick to Pure Ice and Magma to make them happiest and to have the best chances of receiving better rewards from them.

They enjoy eating rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pure Ice is a Gem you can acquire by mining any rock spot around the Everafter biome. This includes The Wild Woods, Teapot Falls, The Fallen Fortress, and The Beanstalk Marshes. It randomly drops from the nodes you mine in these areas, so the best way to acquire it is to mine all spots you come across with a mining companion at your side to increase your chances of obtaining extra.

How to get Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Magma can be acquired by mining rock spots around the vast Mythopia biome since it’s a Gem. You can find it in The Elysian Fields, The Fiery Plains, Mount Olympus, and The Statue’s Shadow. Make sure you mine every node you come across for the best chance of acquiring it. It’s also a good idea to bring a villager who specializes in mining with you to have a chance of finding more.

All Baby Dragon locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s exactly where each Baby Dragon can be found, what they look like, and a complete breakdown of their daily schedules so you can find and befriend them with ease.

Baby Dragon Image Location Schedule Blue Baby Dragon The Wild Woods Monday: Unavailable

Tuesday: All day

Wednesday: All day

Thursday: All day

Friday: All day

Saturday: Unavailable

Sunday: Unavailable Green Baby Dragon The Fallen Fortress Monday: 10am to 6pm

Tuesday: 10am to 6pm

Wednesday: 10am to 6pm

Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Friday: Unavailable

Saturday: Unavailable

Sunday: 10am to 6pm Purple Baby Dragon The Beanstalk Marshes Monday: 12am to 12pm

Tuesday: 12am to 12pm

Wednesday: 12am to 12pm

Thursday: 12am to 12pm

Friday: 12am to 12pm

Saturday: 12am to 12pm

Sunday: 12am to 12pm Red Baby Dragon Teapot Falls Monday: All day

Tuesday: Unavailable

Wednesday: Unavailable

Thursday: Unavailable

Friday: Unavailable

Saturday: All day

Sunday: All day

The Vale can be a pretty tricky area to navigate, especially when you’re just starting out, so here’s a map with the specific biome areas for each Baby Dragon marked to help you find them. All Baby Dragons wander around their assigned area in the Everafter biome quite a bit, but they’ll never leave their chosen regions.

One Baby Dragon can be found in each section of Everafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re exploring Everafter, consider starting and working your way through the tricky A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest that takes place there. You also might venture over to other biomes to work on finding and feeding Owls if you’re looking for more critters to befriend.

