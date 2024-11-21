Forgot password
The player smiling while taking a picture with a Blue Baby Dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to feed Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's where to find Baby Dragons, what their favorite food is, and everything else you need to know about them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 21, 2024 11:09 am

Maleficent’s presence in The Storybook Vale has caused quite a lot of problems around the island, but it’s also the reason you can find and befriend lots of adorable Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These critters make cute companions, but unlocking them can be tricky.

If you want to have a flying Baby Dragon accompany you on your journey, you have to put in quite a bit of work to unlock them. Here’s how to find, feed, and befriend Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Red Baby Dragon walking next to a Green Baby Dragon leaping through the Everafter biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Storybook Vale has some of the cutest critters you can meet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Baby Dragons can only be found around the vast Everafter biome in The Storybook Vale. There are four Baby Dragons you can meet with one of each being tied to the four specific regions within Everafter.

How to approach Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Baby Dragons are very timid and shy creatures, so you need to approach them slowly and cautiously. Once you’re near them, they’ll curl up into a ball and hide. When they hide, stop moving, stand still, and remain frozen until they unravel. As soon as they do, you can approach and feed them.

The process for approaching this critter is the same as it is for Sea Turtles in the regular valley, so if you’ve befriended any of them, you should have no problem with these little creatures.

What to feed Baby Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The favorite food of all Baby Dragons regardless of color is Pure Ice or Magma. Both count as their favorite food, so you can choose to feed them whichever one works better for you.

All Baby Dragons also enjoy Gems like Opal, but they’re not their favorites. This means it’s best to stick to Pure Ice and Magma to make them happiest and to have the best chances of receiving better rewards from them.

A Baby Dragon eating Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They enjoy eating rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pure Ice is a Gem you can acquire by mining any rock spot around the Everafter biome. This includes The Wild Woods, Teapot Falls, The Fallen Fortress, and The Beanstalk Marshes. It randomly drops from the nodes you mine in these areas, so the best way to acquire it is to mine all spots you come across with a mining companion at your side to increase your chances of obtaining extra.

How to get Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Magma can be acquired by mining rock spots around the vast Mythopia biome since it’s a Gem. You can find it in The Elysian Fields, The Fiery Plains, Mount Olympus, and The Statue’s Shadow. Make sure you mine every node you come across for the best chance of acquiring it. It’s also a good idea to bring a villager who specializes in mining with you to have a chance of finding more.

All Baby Dragon locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s exactly where each Baby Dragon can be found, what they look like, and a complete breakdown of their daily schedules so you can find and befriend them with ease.

Baby DragonImageLocationSchedule
Blue Baby DragonA Blue Baby Dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Wild WoodsMonday: Unavailable
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: All day
Friday: All day
Saturday: Unavailable
Sunday: Unavailable
Green Baby DragonA Green Baby Dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The Fallen FortressMonday: 10am to 6pm
Tuesday: 10am to 6pm
Wednesday: 10am to 6pm
Thursday: 10am to 6pm
Friday: Unavailable
Saturday: Unavailable
Sunday: 10am to 6pm
Purple Baby DragonA Purple Baby Dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The Beanstalk MarshesMonday: 12am to 12pm
Tuesday: 12am to 12pm
Wednesday: 12am to 12pm
Thursday: 12am to 12pm
Friday: 12am to 12pm
Saturday: 12am to 12pm
Sunday: 12am to 12pm
Red Baby DragonA Red Baby Dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Teapot FallsMonday: All day
Tuesday: Unavailable
Wednesday: Unavailable
Thursday: Unavailable
Friday: Unavailable
Saturday: All day
Sunday: All day

The Vale can be a pretty tricky area to navigate, especially when you’re just starting out, so here’s a map with the specific biome areas for each Baby Dragon marked to help you find them. All Baby Dragons wander around their assigned area in the Everafter biome quite a bit, but they’ll never leave their chosen regions.

All Baby Dragon locations marked on a map in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
One Baby Dragon can be found in each section of Everafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re exploring Everafter, consider starting and working your way through the tricky A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest that takes place there. You also might venture over to other biomes to work on finding and feeding Owls if you’re looking for more critters to befriend.

