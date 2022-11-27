Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim that features a vast array of exciting activities to do. From harvesting crops to mining ores, there’s never a dull moment when playing the hit Gameloft title.

This is especially true when it comes to cooking. With over 160 recipes to discover and make, cooking is easily one of the most comprehensive activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With that many recipes, it can be difficult to pick your next dish. So if you’re looking for a delicious three-star pastry that can be sold for 991 Star Coins or consumed for a whopping 1,941 energy, then Eggplant Puffs might be the perfect dish for you.

Here’s how to cook Eggplant Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Eggplant Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eggplant Puffs are a three-star recipe which means they require only three ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients you’ll need are the following:

One Eggplant

One Cheese

One Egg

The main ingredient for Eggplant Puffs is unfortunately the most difficult to get your hands on, or at least the most costly. To acquire an Eggplant in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to unlock the Frosted Heights for a staggering 10,000 Dreamlight and you’ll also have to repair Goofy’s Stall there. Once these tasks have been completed, you’ll just need to upgrade Goofy’s Stall once and you’ll be able to purchase Eggplant from him.

You can also purchase Eggplant seeds from Goofy’s Stall but be aware it will take three hours for your plant to grow.

Cheese and Egg can be easily purchased from Chez Remy at 180 and 220 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

One thing to note is most “puff” dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will follow a very similar recipe to this one, aside from the main ingredient. For example, Pumpkin Puffs require one Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese.

Now you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to whip up some tasty Eggplant Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s a delicious way to restore some energy, or make yourself a few more coins.