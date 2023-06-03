The magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of iconic Disney characters players can befriend and recruit. But many of these characters are locked behind otherworldly Realms, so players will need to learn how these work and which ones are available to explore.

One of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s best features is players can befriend and get to know beloved Disney characters better. Most gameplay is built upon this feature as players who form meaningful relationships with the Disney characters and work to level up their friendships with them will receive all kinds of rewards and unlock means to further the progress of Dreamlight Valley.

The number of Realms in the Dreamlight Castle keeps expanding. Screengrab via Dot Esports

While some characters can be found around the village immediately, such as Merlin and Mickey Mouse, most of them are instead locked away in a Realm. Players will have to unlock these Realms to bring the characters back to Dreamlight Valley and stop the Forgetting from consuming everything.

Understanding what Realms are and which Realms players can visit to recruit new characters is an essential aspect of progressing through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s gameplay. Not only does accessing a new Realm allow you to recruit a Disney character or two, but Realms also allow players to explore a world straight out of a Disney movie and unlock important quests from Disney characters that are essential in furthering game progress.

What are Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Realms are unlockable areas players can use to visit iconic areas that are featured in various Disney films. Each one requires players to spend a varying amount of Dreamlight to unlock and is home to one or two characters within.

Considering how many characters exist within each Disney film, it is possible these Realms will be home to more than two characters in the future. Every Realm that has been released so far only has one or two characters within it but some Realms, such as the Toy Story one, may feature more in the future since there are more than two iconic characters within most films.

The symbol on each Realm door highlights which film it represents. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Every Realm has a unique symbol on its door telling players what Realm and characters they will find inside. The snowflake symbol on one door indicates a Frozen Realm lies within, while the leafy plant symbol is representative of Wall-E.

Each Realm will differ drastically from the rest depending on what film the Realm represents. For example, the Ratatouille Realm transports players to a kitchen where they must cook alongside Remy while the Frozen Realm sends players to Anna and Elsa as they are deep into the heart of a forest churning in chaos due to an imbalance between the four elements.

Where to find Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To visit a Realm for the first time, players must unlock the Dream Castle and then unlock the specific Realm. Both actions will cost players a varying amount of Dreamlight. Based on my experience with the game so far, it seems like each new Realm increases in cost and that this will be the pattern moving forward.

Players can set off to explore Realms by heading into the Dreamlight Castle. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Current Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As of June 2023, six different Realms are available for players to unlock and explore.

Ratatouille Realm, which transports players to a kitchen and is where players can recruit Remy. Cost to unlock: 3,000 Dreamlight

Moana Realm, which transports players to a vibrant beach and is where players can recruit the titular Moana and the demigod Maui. Cost to unlock: 3,000 Dreamlight

Wall-E Realm, which transports players to a dystopian future littered with trash and is where players can recruit Wall-E. Cost to unlock: 3,000 Dreamlight

Frozen Realm, which transports players to a tumultuous forest and is where players can recruit Anna and Elsa. Cost to unlock: 4,000 Dreamlight

Toy Story Realm, which transports players to Bonnie’s bedroom scattered with toys and is where players can recruit Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Cost to unlock: 7,000 Dreamlight

The Lion King Realm, which transports players to a jungle where they can recruit Simba and Nala. Cost to unlock: 10,000 Dreamlight



Each level of the castle has a few Realms players can visit. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Upcoming Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These Realms are set to come in the future, as the characters within them have been announced by Gameloft or showcased in promotional material for Disney Dreamlight Valley. But some characters, such as Mother Gothel and the entire Mickey Mouse cast, do not have a Realm, so it is possible some future characters could also be added to the world of Dreamlight Valley without a corresponding Realm.

It is also possible characters without a Realm could end up attaining one sometime in the future. How exactly this system will work will remain unknown until more characters from the same films are added to the game.

Characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear can only be recruited after visiting a Realm. Image via Gameloft

A Wreck-It Ralph Realm should eventually arrive due to both Vanellope von Schweetz and Ralph himself appearing in various Disney Dreamlight Valley trailers. Vanellope von Schweetz will make her way into the valley in early summer 2023 based on Gameloft’s official Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap, but a Realm doesn’t seem to be arriving with her which means it may be added in the future.

A Realm for Beauty and the Beast characters is officially set to arrive in Sep. 2023. Currently, Belle is the only confirmed character from the film that will be arriving in the update, but more characters will likely arrive in the future. Most of the other characters featured in this film have been leaked, but are currently unconfirmed beyond this.

A Monsters, Inc. Realm is probable due to Sully’s appearance in promotional material. Although Mike hasn’t directly been featured, he is included in the leaked character list and the game having one member of the iconic duo without the other seems highly unlikely. There is also a plethora of Monsters, Inc. furniture and clothing featuring Mike already in the game.

A Cinderella Realm for the princess is likely due to her appearance in a few trailers. Other Cinderella characters are also on the leaked list and may appear in the Cinderella Realm. Fairy Godmother is arriving in the fifth update, but she seems to be the only character from it for now.

Some characters like Timon and Pumbaa are expected to be added to Realms later on. Image via Gameloft

Leaked Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While these Realms aren’t certain, Gameloft’s promise to expand upon the world of Dreamlight Valley means these leaked characters found in a data mine and their accompanying Realms are quite likely to appear in the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

An Encanto Realm seems like a highly probable addition since Mirabel joined the valley In Feb. 2023. An Encanto Realm didn’t release with her, but considering how popular the film is and how large the Madrigal family is, it is quite likely more of the family will be released in the future, and that an Encanto Realm could arrive with them.

The titular character Stitch from Lilo & Stitch joined the valley in Dec. 2022. He did not come with a Realm, which likely means one will release in the future with other characters from this film like Lilo, Pleakley, and Jumba Jookiba.

A Realm based on The Incredibles may come sometime in the future due to Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Syndrome appearing on the leaked roster of characters. The first ever Star Path, which was Pixar-themed, also featured quite a few items from these films, which makes this Realm even more probable.

A Hercules Realm with almost the full cast, including Hercules himself, Hades, Megara, and Phil (Philoctetes), seems highly likely due to the leaks.

Ariel, Eric, and Ursula may get The Little Mermaid Realm after all as King Triton, Sebastian, and Flounder are among the leaked characters. The former trio is currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley with no Realm to accompany them.

Among those present on the data mine list are characters from Raya and the Last Dragon, so it is likely a Realm for these characters will be added.

Mother Gothel might get a Realm as more Tangled characters, including Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, were leaked. Considering the protagonist of the film is missing, this one seems especially certain. Rapunzel’s tower has also appeared in official Disney Dreamlight Valley trailers which solidifies this possibility even further.

An Alice in Wonderland Realm is likely coming due to Alice, Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and Mad Hatter appearing in the data mine. Certain Alice in Wonderland assets are also already present in Disney Dreamlight Valley such as the Cheshire Cat motif.

A Snow White Realm is probable, but interestingly, the only character who has been leaked from this film so far is Prince Charming. Regardless, players can probably expect to see more characters including Snow White herself and the Evil Queen also make their way to Dreamlight Valley in the future. The Evil Queen’s signature mirror on the wall appeared as an obtainable asset on the Villain Star Path.

Four characters from Aladdin are on the leaked list and will likely be found within an Agrabah-themed Aladdin Realm. These characters are Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Jafar.

Some trailers have teased the arrival of future characters like Rapunzel. Image via Gameloft

Speculative Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These Realms are ideas founded simply on the fact they are Disney and would fit into the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley quite well. Some of these speculations also have solid foundations due to assets from these films already appearing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Coco Realm seems extremely likely due to the number of Coco-themed items already present in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Just like Coco, Up also has a lot of assets already present which means a future Realm with Carl, Russell, Dug, and more Up characters seems very possible.

It is likely Disney Dreamlight Valley will eventually include Realms for all Disney princesses since they are staples within the world of Disney. Ariel and Moana are already in the game, Belle is certain to join in the future, Rapunzel and Jasmine are on the list of leaked characters, and Snow White’s love interest is on the leaked list which means she is likely in the works too, which just leaves a Mulan, The Princess and the Frog, Brave, Pocahontas, and Sleeping Beauty Realm to add the rest of the princesses to Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth update will have a Disney 100 and Pixar-based Star Path. The first teaser for it featured motifs from Turning Red and Inside Out, so both could arrive as Realms in the future.

Cars has a lot of assets featured on the Pixar Star path. Perhaps the residents of Radiator Springs will race their way into Dreamlight Valley. It would certainly be interesting to see cars alongside humans, animals, and all other types of unique Disney characters in the village.

The Sword in the Stone Realm is a possibility since Merlin is in Disney Dreamlight Valley and a solid number of items from this film can be found or purchased. Merlin is quite a special character as he acts as the player’s mentor and guide, however, so The Sword in the Stone Realm doesn’t seem as likely as some other possible Realms.

Depending on how Disney Dreamlight Valley handles spinoffs, a Lightyear Realm is possible due to the plethora of assets from the film featured on the Pixar Star path. Buzz Lightyear is already arriving in the Toy Story Realm, so if this Realm were to also happen, it would be interesting to see how the two coexist.

Although Gameloft has not shared any hints or plans for adding Marvel and Star Wars content to Disney Dreamlight Valley, both are massive parts of Disney so they could be added in the future.

Depending on how Gameloft decides to handle new movie releases, players could possibly see characters from upcoming Disney films appear in the valley around the same time the films launch. This could include characters from future films like Haunted Mansion, Wish, and Elemental.

Players will want to clear Night Thorns from their valley regularly to make way for new recruitable characters. Image via Gameloft

Considering Disney Dreamlight Valley is in an early access state and won’t be fully developed until sometime later this year, players can expect many Realms and additions to come in the future.

Gameloft has also said even after the game is fully polished and released, they still plan to continuously update the world of Dreamlight Valley with new content. Because of this, players can expect to see many new Realms and characters in the future and may even see Disney adding new characters and Realms as they release more films.

