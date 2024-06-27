The brave princess Mulan and the always sassy dragon Mushu are two of the many characters you can befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to meet these friendly recruits, you need to know how to unlock Mulan and Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Mushu and Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mushu and Mulan are ready to train you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process for unlocking Mulan and Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley is intertwined and requires you to complete eight prerequisite tasks.

All of the quests you need to complete to get Mulan and Mushu are as follows.

Unlock the Mulan Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Visit the third floor of the Dreamlight Castle and spend 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Mulan Realm. The door to this Realm is the one with a dragon icon.

Complete A New Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In A New Recruit, your main goals are cleaning the camp, assembling your Training Uniform, and making Mulan breakfast.

Find Mushu to begin this quest. Mushu is standing by some boxes near the campfire cooking station directly in front of you upon entering the training camp.

The camp is quite a mess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk with Mushu and he’ll say you’re late for training camp so you have to help clean up. Navigate around the camp and work on breaking eight rocks with your Royal Pickaxe and digging up 12 rice spills with your Royal Shovel.

Once these are both done, flip over the Royal Cauldron by interacting with it to finish the cleanup process. Training is now ready to begin, but you need to find your Training Uniform first. There are four parts to this outfit scattered around the Realm.

Clothing Location How to find Training Pants Start at the front entrance of the camp and make your way out to the end of the bridge leading into the jungle. Turn right and approach the twisted trees. Look for sparkles on the left one and interact with them to grab the Training Pants. Training Shirt Approach the tents to the right of the front gate and look for the one with sparkles. Interact with it to claim the Training Shirt. Training Shoes From where Mushu is standing, head through the west gate of the training camp and out into the surrounding jungle. At the end of the bridge, turn left and continue straight down the pathway until you spot the green Training Shoes on a rock to your left. Training Socks Locate the glittering tent near the left corner of the training camp entrance. Interact with it to pick up your Training Socks.

Once you have all four Training Uniform pieces, return to Mushu so he can assemble them into a proper outfit you can wear. Put on this new attire and talk with him again to move on to the next step.

Your next activity is to make Mulan’s breakfast, the Mushu’s Congee dish. To make this meal, you need five ingredients:

Rice

Eggs

Ginger

Garlic

Mushroom

All five items can be found near the west gate of the training camp sitting on a wooden table right by the Royal Cauldron you previously flipped over. Grab one of each and bring them back to the campfire by Mushu to cook this dish.

All the ingredients are waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the meal cooked, head over to the massive gong near the tents. Interact with it to ring it and wake Mulan up for her meal. Give her the freshly prepared Mushu’s Congee once she appears. Talk with her to conclude the A New Recruit quest.

Complete The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In The Dragon Army, you need to help Mushu set up a strong defense system for the training camp made up of Dragon Statue. To make these statues, you need to gather:

50 buckets of Camp Mud

Three buckets of Water

10 Firewood

10 Red Spider Lilies

Five Chrysanthemums

10 Dream Shards

The process for obtaining each type of item varies, so here’s what you need to do to get them all.

Item Location How to get Camp Mud Dig up mud piles around the training camp with your Royal Shovel. Each pile drops five Camp Mud. Water Found sitting on the ground near water outside the camp. Firewood On the ground all around the outside of the training camp. Red Spider Lilies Can be picked from the jungle surrounding the camp. Chrysanthemums Growing in the wild around camp. Dream Shards N/A Can be obtained from anywhere in the world by removing Night Thorns, feeding critters, and digging sparkling spots.

Once you have all the materials you need, head back over to Mushu and interact with the crafting station to his right to make 20 Dragon Statues. Give them to Mushu and follow him over to the kiln to insert them. You now have to wait for the statues to be complete and work on completing Mulan’s A Defender’s Training quest in the meantime.

Complete A Defender’s Training in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mulan’s A Defender’s Training quest is broken up into three key tasks you need to work through:

Orienteering: Equip the Training Weights Mulan gives you and collect eight Pebbles throughout the training maze she sets up for you.

Equip the Mulan gives you and throughout the she sets up for you. Fishing for Precision: Catch 10 Salmon from around the gold ripple spots within the Mulan Realm.

Catch from around the within the Mulan Realm. Brick-Breaking: Equip your Royal Pickaxe and break all eight bricks in the training camp.

The Pebbles can be well hidden, so scan the maze carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout all three quests, you’ll also pick up a Fan, some Circular Weights, and a Snorkel. Give these to Mulan after completing the three tasks and she’ll give you the special Training Treasures furniture item.

Complete Protecting the Camp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Protecting the Camp, you need to work on fixing up the outside of the camp after the landslide.

Your first task is to remove 10 Broken Logs, seven Rocks, and eight Sand Piles. Some Broken Logs can be picked up from the ground while the last few need to be fished out of the water with your Royal Fishing Rod. Break the Rocks with your Royal Pickaxe and remove the Sand Piles using your Royal Shovel.

Once the area is clear, Mulan wants you to plant some trees around. She digs 10 patches of soil for you around the same area affected by the landslide, so plant 10 trees in these patches.

You can convert Seaweed to Fiber at this table too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final task is to craft 20 Sandbags at the crafting station in camp. This requires 40 Brown Sand, which you already have from working through the earlier parts of this quest, and 15 Fiber, which you can make using Seaweed.

Complete Clearing the Road in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last big quest is Clearing the Road to protect the training camp. This quest is fairly simple and asks you to build and place a wooden fence for Mushu then watch the cutscene as Mushu sends a signal. Once this is done, the final parts of this task are to build Mulan and Mushu’s home and locate Mulan’s missing key.

Build Mulan and Mushu’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mulan and Mushu’s house can be placed anywhere around the main valley or Eternity Isle in A Rift in Time and costs 20,000 Star Coins to build. You unlock Mulan as soon as the house is built, but you have to complete one last small task to get Mushu too.

Find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For all your hard work, Mulan and Mushu have a prize for you, but Mushu lost Mulan’s Key, which means your final task is to find it. The key is sitting by some wheelbarrows behind all of the trees you planted in the Protecting the Camp quest.

It’s concealed by some tall grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get the key and claim your prize, Mushu is ready to head back to the valley with you. Leave the Realm and Mushu will officially be unlocked, which means you now have both Mulan and Mushu in your valley.

