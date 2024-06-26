Mulan and Mushu have an array of important tasks for you to complete before you can recruit them in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But finishing all of these tasks grants you a special reward if you can find Mulan’s Key to open the prize chest.

Unfortunately, Mushu lost the key, and you have to find it. This item likely isn’t where you’ll first look, so here’s where to find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mulan’s Key location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s hidden among the tall grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mulan’s Key is on the ground in some grass to the left of some wheelbarrows in the jungle outside of the training camp. The Mulan Realm is pretty large and some prerequisites have to be met before this key is available for you to grab, so actually getting it can be tricky.

Here’s how you can find the exact location of Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Complete all quests offered by Mulan and Mushu until Mulan moves to the valley and sends you back to check on Mushu . This means you need to complete key tasks like finding Training Shoes, Clearing the Road, finding Training Pants, and Protecting the Camp before you can claim the key.

. This means you need to complete key tasks like finding Training Shoes, Clearing the Road, finding Training Pants, and Protecting the Camp before you can claim the key. Locate Mushu in the Mulan Realm . He’ll be near the west end of the training camp between the kiln and crafting station.

. He’ll be near the west end of the training camp between the kiln and crafting station. Talk with Mushu and he’ll tell you he’s lost Mulan’s Key so you need to find it.

and he’ll tell you he’s lost Mulan’s Key so you need to find it. Walk a short distance away to the west training camp gate . This is the gate right by the cauldron you flipped over in an earlier quest.

a short distance away to the . This is the gate right by the cauldron you flipped over in an earlier quest. Cross the bridge toward the jungle .

toward the . Look for the wooden wheelbarrows in the distance and walk straight until you reach them.

in the distance and walk straight until you reach them. Turn left and look down to find Mulan’s Key.

Just head straight to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, return to Mushu so he can show you the way to the reward chest if you haven’t already seen it. Open it up and claim the Defender’s Sword furniture item as a prize for completing your training.

Although you can access the spot where the key is located early on, Mulan’s Key won’t appear there until you work through all of the quests Mulan and Mushu have for you. You can also interact with the chest right away, but it can’t be opened until you get Mulan’s Key.

