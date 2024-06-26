Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Mulan's key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

Where to find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Claim a reward for all your hard work.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 03:04 pm

Mulan and Mushu have an array of important tasks for you to complete before you can recruit them in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But finishing all of these tasks grants you a special reward if you can find Mulan’s Key to open the prize chest.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, Mushu lost the key, and you have to find it. This item likely isn’t where you’ll first look, so here’s where to find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mulan’s Key location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mulan's Key on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s hidden among the tall grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mulan’s Key is on the ground in some grass to the left of some wheelbarrows in the jungle outside of the training camp. The Mulan Realm is pretty large and some prerequisites have to be met before this key is available for you to grab, so actually getting it can be tricky.

Here’s how you can find the exact location of Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

  • Complete all quests offered by Mulan and Mushu until Mulan moves to the valley and sends you back to check on Mushu. This means you need to complete key tasks like finding Training Shoes, Clearing the Road, finding Training Pants, and Protecting the Camp before you can claim the key.
  • Locate Mushu in the Mulan Realm. He’ll be near the west end of the training camp between the kiln and crafting station.
  • Talk with Mushu and he’ll tell you he’s lost Mulan’s Key so you need to find it.
  • Walk a short distance away to the west training camp gate. This is the gate right by the cauldron you flipped over in an earlier quest.
  • Cross the bridge toward the jungle.
  • Look for the wooden wheelbarrows in the distance and walk straight until you reach them.
  • Turn left and look down to find Mulan’s Key.
The path to Mulan's Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Just head straight to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, return to Mushu so he can show you the way to the reward chest if you haven’t already seen it. Open it up and claim the Defender’s Sword furniture item as a prize for completing your training.

Although you can access the spot where the key is located early on, Mulan’s Key won’t appear there until you work through all of the quests Mulan and Mushu have for you. You can also interact with the chest right away, but it can’t be opened until you get Mulan’s Key.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin