How to complete Clearing the Road in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When your newfound friends Mushu and Mulan get struck by a landslide, you must give them a helping hand in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Clearing the Road quest.

You might have already cleaned up and reforested the realm with Mulan, but Mushu is more interested in making sure this natural disaster never ruins their perfect little haven again. Clearing The Road is a Disney Dreamlight Valley quest that sees you build protective structures with new resources and find your average well-hidden quest item in the Mulan realm. In the end, you get to recruit the adorable Mushu and ask him to join you in the Valley, so it’s definitely all worth it. In this guide, I’ll show you how to gather all Wooden Logs and find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to gather Wooden Logs for Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wooden Logs are a new item you can find inside the Mulan realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Follow these steps to get all 25 Wooden Logs for Mushu:

Look for Wooden Logs scattered around the backyard of the camp. While some may be lying on the ground, others have gone for a swim in the river. You can just pick up the Wooden Logs on the ground, but you must use your Royal Fishing Rod to get the Wooden Logs on the water.

Once you’ve collected 25 Wooden Logs, craft four Wooden Fences and place them all at the base of the mountain to protect the camp against any potential future landslides.

With this objective cleared, you must focus on Mulan’s Protecting the Camp side quest and welcome her into the Valley in DDV before progressing here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where is Mulan’s Key in Clearing The Road?

I spy with my little eye… an odd shimmering glow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you check back on Mushu, you find out he’s lost Mulan’s Key and needs your help to find it. Mulan’s Key is located right outside the camp, near the wooden carts blocking the path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is also where you found part of your Training Uniform in A New Recruit.

Pick up the golden key and bring it back to Mushu. He then asks that you unlock Mulan’s chest. You can find this tiny orange and gold chest right next to Mushu. Inside lies the Defender Sword, which you get as compensation for all your efforts in this quest.

As soon as you complete this step, Mushu moves to the Valley. You don’t need to build a separate house for him; he’s more than comfortable with being Mulan’s housemate.

