How to complete Protecting the Camp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It all seemed to be going well for Mushu and Mulan in the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, but all of a sudden, a landslide laid waste to their realm, meaning you need to protect their camp.

After a disaster, the gorgeous greens and blues in Mulan’s realm are replaced by a sepia tones and land filled with rubble in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unsurprisingly, it’s up to you to make things right in Protecting the Camp. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find all Soil Patches to plant Mulan’s trees and craft Sandbags in DDV.

All Soil Patches locations for Protecting the Camp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sneaky one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To replant the camp’s backyard after the landslide, you must spot 10 Patches of Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you can plant Mulan’s trees:

The first patch of soil is by the narrow river in front of the camp .

. The second patch of soil is right next to that one.

The third patch of soil is in front of the second one , by a boulder.

, by a boulder. The fourth patch of soil is to the second one’s right , also by a boulder.

, also by a boulder. The fifth patch of soil is in front of the fourth one .

. The sixth and seventh patches of soil are right by the lake .

. The eighth patch of soil is in front of the seventh one , across the path and near a grassy boulder.

, across the path and near a grassy boulder. The ninth patch of soil is in front of the eighth one , right next to another pair of grassy boulders.

, right next to another pair of grassy boulders. The tenth patch of soil is the hardest to find. It’s just by the lake but the flora keeps it hidden.

Once you’ve planted all the trees, water them, and return to Mulan.

How to craft Sandbags in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To craft a Sandbag in DDV, you need 40 Brown Sand and 15 Fiber.

40 Brown Sand: You can get Brown Sand by removing Sand Piles in the Mulan biome.

You can get Brown Sand by removing Sand Piles in the Mulan biome. 15 Fiber: You can craft one Fiber with two Seaweeds, which you can get by fishing in the ripples-free spots of the sea. For the Sandbag, you need 30 Seaweed.

Once you’ve got the materials, use the Crafting Table inside the camp to craft 20 Sandbags.

Then, find 25 Wooden Logs and craft four Wooden Fences for Mushu in Clearing the Road before you can return to the Valley and place Mulan and Mushu’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This concludes Protecting the Camp, but you still need to get Mushu to join.

