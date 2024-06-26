Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces yet another set of quirky sidekicks: Mulan and Mushu. As you’ve come to expect, you’ll have to complete some chores for them before they can actually join the Valley with you.

If you can’t wait to see the crazy shenanigans Mulan and Mushu will get up to in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must complete A New Recruit first. This main quest whisks you away to the Mulan realm and introduces you to both characters. In true DDV nature, you must clean up the biome, find a lot of hidden objects, and learn a new recipe for a grumpy and demanding Mushu. Unsurprisingly, this is easier said than done. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete A New Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start A New Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Away with you, thorns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start A New Recruit in DDV, update your game so it’s up to date with The Lucky Dragon update. Then, head inside the Dream Castle and spend 15000 Dreamlight Magic to unlock the thorny door behind which lies Mulan’s realm. Inside, speak with a grumpy Mushu to start this quest.

How to complete A New Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Not super pleased with your performance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete A New Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must clean the camp, find your Training Uniform, and cook Mushu’s Congee to meet Mulan.

Cleaning the camp

After having a word with Mushu in the training camp and being scolded for your lateness, you must clean up the camp in DDV. Here’s what you must do:

Break up eight Rocks: With your Royal Pickaxe, break the regular and bigger rocks scattered all over this realm.

With your Royal Pickaxe, break the regular and bigger rocks scattered all over this realm. Dig out 12 Rice Spills: These are the white-colored piles you can find on the grass. Dig them out with your Royal Shovel.

These are the white-colored piles you can find on the grass. Dig them out with your Royal Shovel. Flip over the cauldron: Interact with the Cauldron near the training camp’s entrance to flip it over.

When ready, speak with Mushu again to progress to the next quest objective.

Find the pieces of the Training Uniform

A fitting outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After cleaning the camp, it’s up to you to dress appropriately. Here’s every Training Uniform piece location in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Training Shoes: Exit through the door next to the cauldron and head up the hill. You can spot the Training Shoes next to a large boulder right past the lake.

Exit through the door next to the cauldron and head up the hill. You can spot the Training Shoes next to a large boulder right past the lake. Training Pants: Follow the path through the tall boulders and pick up the Training Pants from the tree.

Follow the path through the tall boulders and pick up the Training Pants from the tree. Training Shirt: Inside the camp, look for the Training Shirt on the first tent to the golden bell’s right.

Inside the camp, look for the Training Shirt on the first tent to the golden bell’s right. Training Socks: Inside the camp, look for the Training socks on the first tent to the cauldron by the fireplace’s left.

Report back to Mushu to hand him the Training Uniform in DDV.

How to prepare Mushu’s Congee

Happy meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the table in front of Mushu to find all the required ingredients to prepare Mushu’s Congee in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

One Egg

One Rice

One Ginger

One Garlic

One Mushroom

Use these ingredients to prepare Mushu’s Congee in the Cooking Station next to Mushu and hand it to him. Time to meet his sidekick, Mulan.

