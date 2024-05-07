Golden Eggs are one of the key ingredients you need to cook Gaston the strange Golden Omelet he requires in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You need five special ingredients for this dish and none of them are easy to obtain.

Recommended Videos

While cooking this breakfast might not seem like an important task to complete, it’s the only way to convince Gaston to help you navigate through the puzzles in the ruins on Eternity Isle. You can’t get through them without his help, which means you need to know how to get Golden Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where are Golden Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Venture inside to find the Golden Eggs you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Eggs you need for Gaston are hidden in a pile of treasure within the Cave of Wonders. You can only find them by venturing inside and digging them up from the correct location.

Regular Eggs can be bought from Remy at Chez Remy, but a golden variant isn’t available for sale. Instead, this is an exclusive quest item you can only obtain from the Cave of Wonders.

How to find Golden Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since there’s lots of golden treasure all around the Cave of Wonders, it’s fairly tough to find the exact pile you’re after for those Golden Eggs. Here are the steps you need to follow to uncover them.

Enter the Cave of Wonders in The Wastes region of the Glittering Dunes biome.

in The Wastes region of the Glittering Dunes biome. Walk down the stairs .

the . Look around the ground near the bottom of the stairs for a sparkling treasure pile.

This pile of treasure blends right in with the rest of the environment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig the treasure pile .

the treasure . Pick up the Golden Eggs.

The Golden Eggs aren’t too difficult to find, but they’re super easy to overlook since they’re right by the entrance to the Cave of Wonders. If you’re moving through this location quickly, you might not look down right by the entrance, which means you may miss the treasure pile the Golden Eggs are hiding in.

Now that you have Golden Eggs, you need to collect the other four essential ingredients for Gaston’s breakfast in the Hero Pose quest. All of the other items are a lot deeper in the Cave of Wonders, so collecting the Gemstone Cheese, Golden Pepper, Aged Venison, and Golden Milk you need is a lot tougher.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more