Gaston requires a fancy breakfast complete with the finest ingredients you can get in Disney Dreeamlight Valley. To find the items you need including Aged Venison, you have to embark on a decently tricky scavenger hunt.

Even though Gaston runs a meat stand with various types of meat you can purchase, you can’t visit his stall to get Aged Venison as you might expect. Instead, you have to go searching for this item, so here’s how to get Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A rather strange place to find meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aged Venison can be found by digging up a specific pile of treasure hidden in the Cave of Wonders. This massive area has many different treasure piles and areas to navigate, which makes finding the one that has Aged Venison a bit tricky, but you can track down the right pile by carefully making your way to the right spot.

How to find Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The path to finding Aged Venison in the Cave of Wonders is a pretty tricky one, so here’s the exact route you need to take to locate the Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Enter the Cave of Wonders which is found in The Wastes area located within the Glittering Dunes biome. If you can’t find the Cave of Wonders in this area, you may need to work on completing the Diamond in the Rough quest with Gaston first since this is how you unlock it.

which is found in The Wastes area located within the Glittering Dunes biome. Head down the stairs .

the . Proceed to the middle of the room, where there’s a massive archway .

of the room, where there’s a massive . Walk through the archway .

. Head up the stairs .

the . Walk through the archway on the left, which is the one with a mirror right by the entrance.

It’s a maze in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Head down the sandy ramp .

the sandy . Turn right and head down another small ramp .

and head another small . Make a sharp left at the bottom of the ramp .

at the bottom of the . Walk forward until you spot a pile of glittering gold treasure .

. Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig up the pile.

up the pile. Pick up the Aged Venison.

Now that you have Aged Venison, you only need to gather a couple more ingredients, like Golden Milk and Gemstone Cheese, before you can cook Gaston the meal he wants for the Hero Pose quest. Making him this meal is the only way to get him to help you navigate through the ruins so you can claim the Spark of Imagination.

