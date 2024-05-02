The player pointing at Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Why doesn't Gaston have some for sale?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:25 pm

Gaston requires a fancy breakfast complete with the finest ingredients you can get in Disney Dreeamlight Valley. To find the items you need including Aged Venison, you have to embark on a decently tricky scavenger hunt.

Recommended Videos

Even though Gaston runs a meat stand with various types of meat you can purchase, you can’t visit his stall to get Aged Venison as you might expect. Instead, you have to go searching for this item, so here’s how to get Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The pile of treasure that the Aged Venison is in in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
A rather strange place to find meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aged Venison can be found by digging up a specific pile of treasure hidden in the Cave of Wonders. This massive area has many different treasure piles and areas to navigate, which makes finding the one that has Aged Venison a bit tricky, but you can track down the right pile by carefully making your way to the right spot.

How to find Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The path to finding Aged Venison in the Cave of Wonders is a pretty tricky one, so here’s the exact route you need to take to locate the Aged Venison in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

  • Enter the Cave of Wonders which is found in The Wastes area located within the Glittering Dunes biome.
    • If you can’t find the Cave of Wonders in this area, you may need to work on completing the Diamond in the Rough quest with Gaston first since this is how you unlock it.
  • Head down the stairs.
  • Proceed to the middle of the room, where there’s a massive archway.
  • Walk through the archway.
  • Head up the stairs.
  • Walk through the archway on the left, which is the one with a mirror right by the entrance.
The archway that leads to Aged Venison marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a maze in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Head down the sandy ramp.
  • Turn right and head down another small ramp.
  • Make a sharp left at the bottom of the ramp.
  • Walk forward until you spot a pile of glittering gold treasure.
  • Equip your Royal Shovel.
  • Dig up the pile.
  • Pick up the Aged Venison.

Now that you have Aged Venison, you only need to gather a couple more ingredients, like Golden Milk and Gemstone Cheese, before you can cook Gaston the meal he wants for the Hero Pose quest. Making him this meal is the only way to get him to help you navigate through the ruins so you can claim the Spark of Imagination.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with Night Shards on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 2, 2024
Read Article How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
unlocking a recipe ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Read Article How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Oswald needs help DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with Night Shards on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 2, 2024
Read Article How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
unlocking a recipe ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Read Article How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Oswald needs help DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.