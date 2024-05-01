To navigate through the ruins and get the Spark of Imagination in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need help from a few friends, including Gaston. But before he’ll lend his services, he needs a rich breakfast complete with Gemstone Cheese.

This item isn’t one you can purchase or cook and is instead found hidden in a strange location. It can be pretty tricky to find, so here’s how to get Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Who puts cheese in a pile of treasure? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gemstone Cheese you need is sitting deep in the Cave of Wonders right in front of one of the complex puzzles you should have already completed in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t ventured into the Cave of Wonders yet, you need to work on the Diamond in the Rough quest before you attempt to find the Gemstone Cheese.

How to find Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must venture into the Cave of Wonders and dig it up from a glittering pile of gold. The Cave of Wonders is an extremely tricky area to navigate with lots of rooms, dead ends, and pathways you can get lost in, so here are the exact steps you need to take to get Gemstone Cheese.

Visit the Cave of Wonders in The Wastes region within the Glittering Dunes biome.

in The Wastes region within the Glittering Dunes biome. Head down the stairs .

the . Proceed straight through the archway in the center of the room.

in the of the room. Walk up the stairs .

the . Head into the room located to the right of the central archway.

Make a right to find the spot with the Gemstone Cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Proceed down the sandy ramp to enter the room.

the to enter the room. Look on the ground for the glittering pile of gold treasure . There’s gold everywhere in the Cave of Wonders, which can make it tricky to find the pile you’re looking for. The one that has Gemstone Cheese is sparkling , though, while the rest aren’t.

. Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig the glittering pile of treasure.

the glittering pile of treasure. Pick up the Gemstone Cheese.

The Gemstone Cheese is buried in this pile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Gemstone Cheese, you’re one step closer to progressing through the ruins and claiming the Spark of Imagination. You still need Rapunzel and Eve’s help too, though, so you might need to seek out Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds next.

