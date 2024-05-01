Taking a picture with Gaston and the Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Don't tell Gaston where you found it.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 1, 2024 02:59 pm

To navigate through the ruins and get the Spark of Imagination in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need help from a few friends, including Gaston. But before he’ll lend his services, he needs a rich breakfast complete with Gemstone Cheese.

Recommended Videos

This item isn’t one you can purchase or cook and is instead found hidden in a strange location. It can be pretty tricky to find, so here’s how to get Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The player taking a picture with a gold treasure pile in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Who puts cheese in a pile of treasure? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gemstone Cheese you need is sitting deep in the Cave of Wonders right in front of one of the complex puzzles you should have already completed in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t ventured into the Cave of Wonders yet, you need to work on the Diamond in the Rough quest before you attempt to find the Gemstone Cheese.

How to find Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must venture into the Cave of Wonders and dig it up from a glittering pile of gold. The Cave of Wonders is an extremely tricky area to navigate with lots of rooms, dead ends, and pathways you can get lost in, so here are the exact steps you need to take to get Gemstone Cheese.

  • Visit the Cave of Wonders in The Wastes region within the Glittering Dunes biome.
  • Head down the stairs.
  • Proceed straight through the archway in the center of the room.
  • Walk up the stairs.
  • Head into the room located to the right of the central archway.
The archway that leads to Gemstone Cheese marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Make a right to find the spot with the Gemstone Cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Proceed down the sandy ramp to enter the room.
  • Look on the ground for the glittering pile of gold treasure.
    • There’s gold everywhere in the Cave of Wonders, which can make it tricky to find the pile you’re looking for. The one that has Gemstone Cheese is sparkling, though, while the rest aren’t.
  • Equip your Royal Shovel.
  • Dig the glittering pile of treasure.
  • Pick up the Gemstone Cheese.
The player digging for Gemstone Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Gemstone Cheese is buried in this pile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Gemstone Cheese, you’re one step closer to progressing through the ruins and claiming the Spark of Imagination. You still need Rapunzel and Eve’s help too, though, so you might need to seek out Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player kneeling with Hei Hei in front of the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to find the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player kneeling with Hei Hei in front of the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to find the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 1, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.