The world is filled with secrets, puzzles, and hidden locations you can uncover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such place is the Cave of Wonders, a massive area packed with tasks you can complete if you can find it.

The Cave of Wonders is a pretty iconic location in Aladdin and it’s also essential for many of the tasks you need to work through in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you need to know how to find the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Head to the very northwest corner of Eternity Isle to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Cave of Wonders is located in The Wastes area within the larger Glittering Dunes biome. You can find it by venturing to the northwest corner of the sandy area. You can only access this area if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

As long as you have the Cave of Wonders unlocked, you can’t miss it as the entrance is a massive tiger made out of sand with ominous glowing gold eyes. This is the same entrance to the Cave of Wonders that’s featured in Aladdin.

If you venture to the right spot and don’t see the Cave of Wonders present, this means you haven’t unlocked it yet. Work on The Wanderer of the Dunes quest, unlocking Gaston, and the Diamond in the Rough quest to gain access to this location.

Treasure, secrets, and more are waiting inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in the Cave of Wonders, you can claim the Jewel of Time for the Your Eternal Reward quest. It’s also the location you have to explore to make Gaston a grand golden breakfast with strange ingredients like Gemstone Cheese, so make sure you don’t miss any important items you might need while you’re exploring.

