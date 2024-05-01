Rapunzel is sick and needs your help to get better quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley so she can sing to help you obtain the Spark of Imagination. Mother Gothel used to make her a drink that always helps her get better quickly and requires Purple Seeds.

Recommended Videos

You need this special item to help Rapunzel out and progress your Eternity Isle journey which means you need to know how to find Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where are Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You have to search quite a large area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds are located in The Promenade region of the larger Wild Tangle biome. This biome is exclusively available on Eternity Isle through the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

The Purple Seeds spawn randomly anywhere around this biome. You can tell them apart from regular piles of treasure you can dig up since there are massive Purple Seeds sticking out of each one.

Although your Purple Seed piles likely won’t be in the same spots, here’s exactly where I found them to give you a good idea of what you’re looking for.

The first Purple Seed pile was right near the end of the twisting root bridge that connects The Promenade to The Grove.

The second Purple Seed pile was in the very north corner of the lowest level of the region, right by the ramp leading to the upper part of The Promenade.

How to find Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds by searching around The Promenade biome until you spot them. There’s no way to make this process easier and it can be quite difficult if you have a lot of furniture placed around, so just do your best to scan every spot in the vast region carefully.

While you can dig randomly to find other important items like Pearls and Oasis Glass, you can’t use this tactic for Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds since they are specifically spawned in two locations once you get to this part of Rapunzel’s quest.

How to get Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds, you need to use your Royal Shovel to dig each one up. There are two piles in total, so you need to locate and dig up both of them.

Grab your trusty Royal Shovel and start digging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have both of Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds, you then have to plant, water and tend to them to progress to the next part of the quest. These are a special quest crop, meaning they aren’t among the best crops you can sell, but they are essential for moving on in the main A Rift in Time storyline.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more