Sure, Gaston’s not exactly my cup of tea for a buddy. But let’s give credit where it’s due: he’s the undisputed king of comedy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There’s a certain charm in how he genuinely thinks I’m there to chat with him just because I can’t resist his charms, rather than out of sheer desperation. And believe me, the desperation is real, especially when you need brute force to bust into those Ancient ruins over in Eternity Isle. To unlock Oswald, you have to complete Hero Pose and Eve’s Does Not Compute quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley, complete The Sunken Ruins and speak with Gaston afterward to ask for his help in infiltrating the Ancient ruins.

How to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All ingredients locations for Hero Pose

0/10, wouldn’t eat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaston wants a breakfast fit for a king in exchange for his help. Here’s how you can get every ingredient to make a Golden Omelet inside the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Item Visual reference Instructions Golden Eggs Enter the Cave of Wonders and walk straight ahead. You find the first pile of gold in front of you. Equip the Royal Shovel and dig the Golden Eggs out. Gemstone Cheese Climb the slope to the left to find another pile of gold on top. Dig the Gemstone Cheese from it. Aged Venison Delve deeper into the cave and enter the room with the lights puzzle. There’s a pile of gold right by the entrance. Dig the Aged Venison out of the ground. Golden Milk In the room to the left, hug the wall to the left and go down the slope. At the bottom lies another pile of gold with the Golden Milk. Golden Pepper Follow the tunnel toward the statue at the end of the cave. Near the back exit, look for the last pile of gold. Here, you can find the Golden Pepper.

With all the ingredients in hand, head to the nearest cooking station and toss them all in. One Coal is enough to cook the Golden Omelet recipe for Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All gems for Gaston in Hero Pose

Someone should really look into Gaston’s obsession with Lefou. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite all your efforts, Gaston needs extra courage to enter the Ancient cave: Lefou. Yes, you already crafted one in part one of A Rift in Time, but Gaston deems this coconut-based craft insufficient. Here’s every material you need to craft a Shiny Lefou in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Five Bronze Ingot: Crafted with Copper, Tin, and Coal ore at the crafting table.

Crafted with Copper, Tin, and Coal ore at the crafting table. Three Jade: You can mine Jade from The Courtyard and The Overlook.

You can mine Jade from The Courtyard and The Overlook. One Bumblestone : You can mine Bumblestone from The Borderlands.

: You can mine Bumblestone from The Borderlands. One Alexandrite: You can mine Alexandrite from The Wastes and The Oasis.

You can mine Alexandrite from The Wastes and The Oasis. One Spinel: You can mine Spinel from The Promenade and The Grove.

You can mine Spinel from The Promenade and The Grove. Paints from Rapunzel’s Tower: You can grab these Paints from the teal wardrobe inside Rapunzel’s Tower.

With all these resources in your inventory, head to the nearest crafting table and craft the Shiny Lefou. All that’s left to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley now is to deliver this item to Gaston.

