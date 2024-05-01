Communicating with Eve isn’t super easy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but if WALL-E managed it, I’m sure she can come along as well.

Disney Dreamlight Valley may pitch itself as a journey to revive a valley filled with Disney characters, but let’s face it: it’s just a treasure hunt with vague clues and cryptic drawings. But if you’re determined to unlock Oswald, the new character in DDV, brace yourself for Eve’s quest in Eternity Isle. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Does Not Compute in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start Eve’s Does Not Compute in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Best robot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Does Not Compute quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, complete The Sunken Ruins, the first quest in A Rift in Time part two, and speak with Eve. Though she’s more than willing to help you read this ancient language, there are still communication issues between you two. And so, a tri-language quest for mutual understanding begins.

DDV: How to find all Ancient Pieces for Eve in Does Not Compute

All the locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Eve to help you read the ancient language in the ancient cave you discovered in The Sunken Ruins, you must find the following items in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Location Item Tool required Instructions Ancient Slate Fishing Rod Use the Fishing Rod to fish the Ancient Slate out of the beach east of The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing. This is where you helped Wall-E and Eve meet. Ancient Dictionary Pickaxe Use the Royal Pickaxe to mine a rock deposit in Gaston’s Encampment west of the Glittering Dunes. This is where you first met Gaston. Ancient Processor Blueprint Hourglass Use the Royal Hourglass in the area behind the waterfall in The Docks in Ancient’s Landing. This is where you first met Eve. Ancient Processor Crystal Shovel Use the Royal Shovel to dig it out of the beach you can access east of The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing. Ancient Power Sphere Shovel Use the Royal Shovel to dig it out of the ground near a glowing stone statue in the circle-shaped area east of The Grove in The Wild Tangle. This is where you first met Rapunzel.

Ancient Processor, crafted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all these items, equip the Royal Hourglass tool and get three Ancient Gears, three Ancient Magnets, and three Ancient Plates from the timebending spheres scattered around Eternity Isle and the Valley. Then, head to a Timebending Table and select the Quest section to craft an Ancient Processor.

DDV: How to take all pictures in Eve’s House for Does Not Compute

Home pictures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As it turns out, your hard-earned Ancient Processor isn’t enough. You and Eve need to grow closer, so here’s everything you need to photograph in her house to complete this part of Does Not Compute in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Something Round with holes: Photograph the odd white plant sitting on the table.

Photograph the odd white plant sitting on the table. Some sort of power output: Photograph the pink and orange display by her bed.

Photograph the pink and orange display by her bed. Some glassy globes: Photograph the glassy globes by her wardrobe.

Once you’ve taken all these pictures, it’s time to gather the resources to craft a Universal Adapter.

DDV: How to craft a Universal Adapter in Does Not Compute

An Adapter for all robots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every material you need to craft the Universal Adapter in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

10 Oasis Glass : Obtained by digging in The Glittering Dunes once the Royal Shovel has been upgraded with the Small Rubble Shove Potion during Merlin’s Village Project: Timeless Trash.

: Obtained by digging in The Glittering Dunes once the Royal Shovel has been upgraded with the Small Rubble Shove Potion during Merlin’s Village Project: Timeless Trash. 15 Copper : Mined anywhere in Eternity Isle once you’ve upgraded your Royal Pickaxe during The Flying Metal Nuisance.

: Mined anywhere in Eternity Isle once you’ve upgraded your Royal Pickaxe during The Flying Metal Nuisance. Two Brass Ingot: Crafted from Copper, Coal, and Zinc. You can get the latter by mining ore veins in The Wild Tangle.

Crafted from Copper, Coal, and Zinc. You can get the latter by mining ore veins in The Wild Tangle. 15 Plastic Scrap: Can be fished in The Docks. Aim for the areas without ripples.

Can be fished in The Docks. Aim for the areas without ripples. Three Mechanical Parts: Can be crafted with four Copper, one Tin, and one Coal.

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to the nearest Crafting Table, not a timebending one, and select the Universal Adapter recipe to craft one for Eve.

All that’s left to do to complete Does Not Compute in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to deliver the Universal Adapter to Eve. She’s now ready to help you out.

