When you have to gather materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re usually trying to find treasures or rare items. But occasionally, you have to look for actual trash instead, with Plastic Scrap being one of the trash materials you need to find.

You can only craft some items and progress through a couple of important quests if you gather the required Plastic Scrap to do so, which means you need to know how and where to get Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike most other resources, Plastic Scrap can be found anywhere around Eternity Isle and is not exclusively available in just one place. Most other items in Disney Dreamlight Valley only exist in one specific biome or area, but Plastic Scrap is scattered all over the place throughout Ancient’s Landing, the Glittering Dunes, and the Wild Tangle.

The only limitation for finding Plastic Scrap is that you must be on Eternity Isle to find some. This means it is an expansion pass exclusive, so you do need A Rift in Time if you are hoping to find some.

How to get Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain Plastic Scrap, equip your Royal Fishing Rod and go fishing in any body of water around Eternity Isle. You have to fish in still water to find this item.

As long as you are fishing in still water somewhere on Eternity Isle, every item you fish up has a chance to be Plastic Scrap. You are not guaranteed to get some every single time you catch something, though, so patience is key for obtaining a lot of this material.

Just go fishing anywhere around the island to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best place to find Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

No location around Eternity Isle is technically better for finding Plastic Scrap than others, but I’ve personally had the most luck fishing it in still water around The Docks region in Ancient’s Landing. This material seems far more common around this area than it is anywhere else, so I recommend primarily fishing there for it.

Tip: Bring a fishing companion To increase how much Plastic Scrap you fish up, bring a Disney companion who grants fishing bonuses. Even though it isn’t a fish, you can obtain more of it from them since it is caught the same way.

Plastic Scrap is an essential material for fully befriending Gaston after you first unlock him and work your way through important quests associated with him like The Wanderer of the Dunes and Diamond in the Rough. When you do finally reach level 10 friendship with him, five Plastic Scraps are required to finish the Dreamlight Valley’s Next Top LeFou quest.

Eve also needs this resource for her Lasers & Crafts quest, which you unlock at friendship level four. You have to get through her other quests like A New Directive and The Flying Metal Nuisance first, though, so you have some time to stock up on this resource ahead of time if you want to be prepared.