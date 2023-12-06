How to find Hidden Treasures with the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With a ton of useful tools at your disposal like the Watering Can and Pickaxe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, farming for important items has been easier than ever.

Here to make your time playing the game even more pleasant is the Royal Hourglass, a tool that lets you uncover rare treasures and solve intriguing puzzles.

If that sounds like an item you’d like to have, continue reading this guide.

How to unlock the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Luckily for players, getting a hold of a super useful item like the Royal Hourglass isn’t all that tough. To unlock the item, all you need to do is:

Make your way to Eternity Isle and locate the Ancient’s Landing biome. Once there, speak to Eve. Befriend her via The Flying Metal Nuisance quest.

The Flying Metal quest can be unlocked by speaking to Merling and unlocking the Stardust Port, which immediately begins the quest in Eternity Isle.

After completing these three steps, you can collect the Royal Hourglass; considering you have unlocked the expansion “A Rift in Time.”

If you haven’t, that should be the thing you do first. To unlock A Rift in Time, all you need to do after purchasing the expansion is update Disney Dreamlight Valley and follow Jafar’s instructions.

To wrap up this quest, you’ll need to play detective at Eve’s place, establish Goofy’s stall in Eternity Isle, and whip up a fresh recipe for Eve. Once you’ve charmed her, she spills the beans on snagging the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley—it’s conveniently right behind her. All you need to do is go over and collect it.

How to use the Royal Hourglass to find hidden treasures in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hunting for treasures with the Royal Hourglass can turn out to be quite the unexpected grindfest. You’ll need to activate the Royal Hourglass action in different spots until a treasure pops up, then hit that same button repeatedly to unveil the loot.

Jafar will put your newfound tool to the test in the quest “The Sands in the Hourglass.” While there is no fixed spot for treasures to appear in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will get a message saying there are “no more treasures” in the area if you’re not close to one.

To clear this leg of “The Sands in the Hourglass,” you have got to uncover three treasures. But the good news is there are even more hidden treasures in Eternity Isle, which you can later combine at the Timebending Table.