How to complete The Sunken Ruins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The adventure continues.
Published: May 1, 2024 10:03 am

Eternity Isle’s storyline left some unfinished business when it was first released in late 2023, but Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Thrills & Frills update introduces Act II to make things right.

In true Disney Dreamlight Valley fashion, The Sunken Ruins is a puzzling main quest that requires you to unlock and know your way around Eternity Isle. Plus, it also puts your photography skills and villager knowledge to the test. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete The Sunken Ruins in DDV.

What to do when the “Merlin is doing research, give him the time he needs” quest prompt appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley

starting Sunken Ruins
Is four months not long enough? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you just started the Disney Dreamlight Valley update and want to gobble up all the A Rift in Time content right away, I’ve got some news for you: Merlin still needs time.

Apparently, four months aren’t enough for him to complete his research into the Spark of Imagination. Don’t panic, though. After fifteen minutes have passed, the quest objective changes to “Meet with Merlin in his library.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Flickers locations in The Sunken Ruins

handing in Flickers
New, shiny treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this part of Sunken Ruins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, equip the hourglass and look for Flickers in the following locations:

  • In the Moana, Ratatouille, or WALL-E Realms: Enter the castle and look inside any of the realms behind the first floor’s doors. You can find all three inside a single realm.
  • In Dreamlight Valley, where Villagers first arrive from Realms: Head to the Plaza, where you usually take selfies with newly arriving characters, and look for four Flickers nearby.
  • On Eternity Isle, in a similar place: Fast travel to Eternity Isle’s The Docks and look for four more Flickers near your house.

Once you’ve got all the Flickers, speak with Merlin again and hand them over. Then, follow Merlin inside the Ancient Ruins west of The Docks.

How to take a picture of each chamber in the Ancient Ruins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s how you should take a picture of each chamber:

AppearanceClueSolution
pedestal chamberA mysterious pedestal in the West ChamberLook for a glowing orange pedestal on the wall, pull out the camera, and take a picture.
computer chamberAn ancient computer terminal in the North ChamberLook for a stone computer with a monitor in the chamber north, pull out the camera, and take a picture.
music chamberA set of musical notes in the East ChamberLook for three stone devices on the ground of the chamber east, pull out the camera, and take a picture.

Once you’ve got the pictures, report to Merlin and answer his questions as follows:

  • Someone who understands ancient language: Eve
  • Someone with strength and heroism: Gaston.
  • Someone with a bit of musical know-how: Rapunzel

This completes The Sunken Ruins in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, it’s time to work together with Eve, Gaston, and Rapunzel.

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?