How to make Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in an early access state on Sept. 6 and has brought all of Disney’s magic right to players’ fingertips in an adventure life-sim game that allows everyone to fully immerse themselves in the entrancing world of Disney.

The main storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley centers around an important mission to rescue and recruit the residents of the village back to the town they once called home. Dreamlight Valley was once a beautiful, stunning, and magical place, but the Forgetting caused the town to be overrun by Night Thorns and the iconic Disney characters to forget everything.

Screengrab via Gameloft

One such character that players may find and help is Remy, the protagonist rat who is a star chef in the film Ratatouille. The tiny chef is the key to learning how to make the titular dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Before players can get to the point where they can reach Remy’s realm and cook Ratatouille, they’ll first need to have gathered enough Dreamlight, a total of 2,000, to clear the thorns and unlock the Dream Castle. Within the castle are all the realms that players can visit to recruit characters to the village and where players will find Remy, who they can attain the Ratatouille recipe from.

Image via Gameloft, screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to recruit Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players hoping to recruit tiny chef Remy from the film Ratatouille will need to first help him around the kitchen. After cleaning the dishes, completing a series of basic cooking tasks, and helping Remy cook a three-course meal, players will then enter the final phase of the quest where Remy will ask them to cook Ratatouille.

But all the little chef will tell players about the ingredients in the recipe is that “It’s vegetables! And spices! And memories! Go!”

Screengrab via Gameloft

The kitchen is stocked with a solid amount of ingredients that will likely leave players unsure of how to go about cooking up the required Ratatouille. Although it is a five-star dish, it isn’t too difficult to create.

Ratatouille recipe guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can mix and match quite a bit with cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley and parts of recipes will oftentimes allow for a few ingredients as possible options. This is the case with Ratatouille as it has four set ingredients and one last one that can be a variety of options.

Ratatouille requires one Tomato.

Ratatouille requires one Eggplant.

Ratatouille requires one Onion.

Ratatouille requires one Zucchini.

Ratatouille requires one of any Spice (Such as Oregano or Basil).

Screengrab via Gameloft

After cooking the Ratatouille and serving it to the critic, the Ratatouille recipe will then be unlocked and Remy will agree to move into the village. Players will then need to get his house set up for the tiny chef to move in.