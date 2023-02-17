In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you get to befriend popular characters and complete quests with them. Some of these characters can be unlocked by completing certain tasks, and Stitch is one of them. To unlock Stitch in the game you’ll need to finish a few quests, but completing them will take a few days.

Unlike most of the other characters, unlocking Stitch will require you to wait for a few days after finding the socks. After collecting the first sock and interacting with Donald, you’ll need to wait for five days for the second sock to appear. Similarly, after finding the third sock and interacting with Goofy, you’ll have to wait for five days again before the third sock appears.

Here’s where to find the third sock to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the third sock to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third sock to unlock Stitch will be located in the Forest of Valor biome, but to get this sock you must first complete another quest. For the third sock to appear, you need to finish In the Sock Stealing Space Alien Strikes Again quest. In this quest, you must find the Chewed Up Sock and interact with Donald Duck.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second sock is located in the Peaceful Meadows biome. After you find the Chewed Up sock, you’ll need to visit Goofy’s house and search for clues by destroying the trash.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once you destroy the trash, you’ll find Blue Fur that belongs to an animal. Interact with Goofy about the Blue Fur. You must take the Blue Fur and visit Donald Duck to complete the Sock Stealing Space Alien Strikes Again quest. After this, you need to wait for five days for the third and final sock to appear.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Knitted Orange sock is the third one, and you will find it in the Forest of Valor biome. There is no specific location to find this sock, as it can spawn anywhere in the Forest of Valor. We found our sock in the area marked by the yellow circle in the image above. Make sure to search the entire biome to find the Knitted Orange sock.

Once you have recovered the third sock, speak to Mickey, Merlin, and Kristoff to figure out who the item belongs to. The sock belongs to Merlin, and you’ll need to visit his house and clear out the trash to find another clue. Here you’ll find the Mysterious Claw item. Take it to Donald Duck and give him the item. In the Build to Destroy quest, Donald hands you a Homing Beacon which needs to be placed at Dazzle Beach. You need to go to the small island near Skull Rock and place the Homing Beacon there. Once you place the Homing Beacon, a cutscene ensues bringing Stitch to the valley.