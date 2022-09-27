How to unlock Remy from Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of great Disney Dreamlight Valley characters for players to choose from when it comes to bringing new residents to the Valley, and Remi from Ratatouille is one of the smallest.

Getting the cute little rat from the Pixar movie Ratatouille is one of the first things players can do in the game. There are four doors that players can choose from when they first enter the Dream Castle. As long as they have enough Dreamlight to open the door, players can choose to enter the Moana realm, Frozen realm, Wall-E realm, or, the realm that Remy is from, Ratatouille.

Screenshot via Gameloft

Once you unlock the door and go into the realm, you’ll need to help Remy with his restaurant. You’ll need to make several different recipes, and eventually, you’ll need to figure out how to make the signature dish, Ratatouille. The game doesn’t give players the recipe, so you’ll either have to experiment with different ingredients or follow a guide.

After that, the player will offer Remy an opportunity to start a new restaurant in Dreamlight Valley. But first, you’ll need to build him a house. Ironically, Remy’s house is far bigger and far fancier than just about any house in the Valley, but luckily you’ll just need to pay Scrooge to build it instead of gathering materials and building it yourself.

Once you’ve built Remy’s house, he will immediately appear in the Valley and you can start using and upgrading his restaurant, which can help you level up your other characters if they happen to be sitting in it and waiting for a dish. Just make sure you watch your step inside Remy’s restaurant since he is quite small and hard to see.