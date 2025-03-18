How to take the Disney Dreamlight Valley survey

Gameloft is constantly improving Disney Dreamlight Valley with consistent updates that deliver new characters, items, events, and so much more. With a vast Disney library to draw from, there’s no end to implementing new content in sight, and consistent surveys allow you to help choose what comes next.

If you’re interested in sharing your input with the devs, completing this survey is essential since it’s the easiest way to give direct feedback. Here’s how to take the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley survey.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley survey

To take the March 17 DDV survey, you need to visit this page and navigate through all of the questions you’re given. You must fully complete the survey to have your answers recorded. The amount of prompts you get varies depending on which options you select, but the maximum amount seems to be around 30 questions with plenty of different topics covered throughout.

How long is the Disney Dreamlight Valley survey available for?

There’s no end date listed for the current DDV survey so far. It was released on March 17, and although there’s no official information on when it will end, we can hedge a guess based on past surveys.

This survey will likely be available to complete for a few months since most others were available for about this long. There’s certainly a chance it will be removed sooner or that it could stay longer, though, since past DDV surveys never have an official end date announced. Instead, they were all just available for a few months until one day they weren’t.

What’s on the Disney Dreamlight Valley survey?

The March 17 survey asked a wide range of questions including which franchises you want to see added to the valley, opinions on the two DLCs released so far, and many smaller general topics. We completed the full survey, so here’s a breakdown of all of the major topics included.

Questions asking which characters from franchises that are not in the game yet you would like to see added. All of the included franchises are: Up Dumbo Hocus Pocus Mary Poppins A Bug’s Life Pirates of the Caribbean Finding Nemo Turning Red The Emperor’s New Groove Coco Pete’s Dragon Figment Snow White Peter Pan The Hunchback of Notre Dame Enchanted Kim Possible Wish Zombies Chicken Little Meet the Robinsons Bambi Pocahontas Lady and the Tramp Descendants



Questions asking which franchises that are already in DDV you would like to see more characters added from. All of the listed franchises in this section are: The Sword in the Stone Beauty and the Beast Mickey & Friends The Princess and the Frog Toy Story Monsters, Inc. Wall-E Lilo & Stitch Wreck-It-Ralph Brave Ratatouille The Lion King

Questions about The Storybook Vale DLC.

Questions about the A Rift in Time DLC.

Questions about DreamSnaps challenges.

Questions about which Star Path themes you want to see next. All of the listed options are: Vacation Witches Gothic castle Retro nostalgia Disney Channel originals Sporty Country Western Ocean themes Historical fashions Disney Princess

Questions about rewards for Star Path events.

Questions about the Premium Shop.

Questions about why you play and what your favorite gameplay aspects are.

Questions about what types of clothing you want added.

Questions about seasonal events.

Questions about Loungefly items.

Many questions throughout the survey also have boxes you can use to type in your own custom answers, so if there’s anything else you want to add or specific things you want to request, there’s plenty of room to do so. Some of the possibilities listed in this survey have stirred up a bit of controversy in the community, such as many players begging Gameloft to avoid adding one type of characters at all costs, but it’s also an exciting look at what we might expect to see next.

New surveys are released occasionally, so when the next one becomes available, we’ll update this guide to include all new relevant details here to help you navigate through it.

