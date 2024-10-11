How to get all Loungefly items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are lots of different ways you can fully customize your avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of the coolest customization options are the Loungefly collaboration items, so you may be wondering how to get these exclusive goodies.

Loungefly items are some of the most detailed and unique accessories you can equip on your avatar. If you’re interested but unsure how to get them, here is every Loungefly collaboration item in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to obtain each one.

All Loungefly Disney Dreamlight Valley items

So stylish. Image via Gameloft

There are currently five different Loungefly collaboration items you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Four of these items are classic Loungefly backpacks and one is a backpack-wearing companion.

Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack

Loungefly Hunny Tummy Backpack

Pooh Adorable Loungefly Harness Fox

Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack

Maleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack

The process for obtaining each one looks different, so here’s a complete guide on how you can add each one to your collection. There’s also a good chance that more Loungefly items will be added to the game in later updates, so we’ll update his article if and when they are.

How to get Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can only get the Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack by redeeming one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. The code for this item is DDV2024OOOOO.

This backpack is a ghost Mickey Mouse head that is just plain white and black during the day. As soon as the sun begins to set, though, it starts to glow a ghostly green. It’s the only Loungefly item with a unique effect and the easiest one to acquire, so it’s certainly worth adding to your wardrobe.

It looks completely different depending on the time of day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Loungefly Hunny Tummy Backpack and Pooh Adorable Loungefly Harness Fox in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Loungefly Hunny Tummy Backpack and Pooh Adorable Loungefly Harness Fox are exclusively sold as a bundle in the Premium Shop. This bundle costs 2,500 Moonstones.

You can only get either item by purchasing both since they’re not sold separately. This bundle is also only available occasionally since the Premium Shop features different items each week, so you’ll need to check back regularly to see if it’s available.

The Loungefly Hunny Tummy Backpack is a Winnie the Pooh-themed bag that features the titular character holding a bottle of honey. The Pooh Adorable Loungefly Harness Fox that comes with it is a white fox critter with a miniature matching version of the same backpack.

If you’re interested in this pack but don’t have the Moonstones to buy it, I recommend working on entering DreamSnaps challenges and voting on DreamSnaps submissions. This is the easiest way to stock up on this premium currency and this bundle is sure to return many times as all Premium Shop items do which means you can work on saving up for it.

It’s pretty pricey, but I think it’s worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack is a reward that’s available on the first page of The Night Show Star Path. You can purchase it for 10 Tokens while the event is live from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13.

All Star Path event items may also be featured in the Premium Shop sometime after the event concludes. This means the Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack will likely be available in the shop rotation sometime in the future, but it will likely cost more there.

The details on these bags are incredible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Maleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get the Maleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack on the fifth page of The Night Show Star Path event. It runs from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13 which means you only have a limited amount of time to grab it for 15 Tokens before the event concludes.

This bag may also appear in the Premium Shop after the event ends. Just like the Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack, it will also probably be a bit more costly in this store.

This is my favorite one so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for additional ways to customize your avatar, you also might want to know how to get wings and fly. And once you’re done collecting all of these epic collaboration items, you can move on to tackling quests around the valley like finding Rafiki’s Drawings for Timon, helping Tiana cook in Dreamlight Gastronomy, and making Essence of Wishes for Jafar.

