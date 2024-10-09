Image Credit: Bethesda
Standing with Pumbaa and Timon in Disney Dreamlight valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all of the quests and prerequisites you need to complete to recruit Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Kacee Fay
Published: Oct 9, 2024 03:10 pm

Unlocking most characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a decent number of steps, but most of them aren’t too tough to unlock. Timon and Pumbaa are an exception to this, and are two of the trickiest villagers to get.

You have to put in a lot of work to get the iconic The Lion King duo in your valley. They’re certainly worth the effort though, so here’s how to unlock Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Timon and Pumbaa on a log in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They’re complicated guys to recruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 main prerequisites you need to meet before you can unlock Timon and Pumbaa. These tasks involve unlocking The Lion King Realm, befriending Simba and Nala, and completing all of their quests.

It can be tough to figure out exactly what you need to do to get Timon and Pumbaa, so here’s a complete breakdown of all the steps you need to take.

How to unlock The Lion King Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Lion King Realm can be found on the second floor in the Dream Castle and costs 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can unlock this door at any point after you first gain access to the castle, as long as you have the Dreamlight to do so.

Pointing at The Lion King Realm door in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Head inside to explore the jungle within. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can unlock Nala by opening the door to The Lion King Realm and completing the Eyes in the Dark quest after chatting with her inside. She moves to the valley at the end of this quest when you construct Pride Rock for 15,000 Star Coins. You have to recruit Nala before you can get any other character in this Realm.

How to unlock Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Simba is the second character available in The Lion King Realm and can be recruited after you access the Realm, unlock Nala, and finish the Stars to Guide Us quest. He moves into Pride Rock with Nala and must be recruited and fully befriended before you can venture back into the Realm for Timon and Pumbaa.

How to reach level 10 friendship with Nala and Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have both Nala and Simba unlocked, the next step is to work on reaching level 10 friendship with them. As you do, you’ll gain access to all of their friendship quests.

You then need to complete every friendship quest they give you to eventually unlock Timon and Pumbaa. These quests all reward lots of friendship points with both characters, so they’re a great way to quickly boost your level with them.

Be sure to also give them all of their daily requested items, feed them at either restaurant when they’re dining, talk to them daily, and hang out with them often to gain friendship as quickly as possible.

Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, and the player gathered together at Pride Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You can reunite the entire squad once you get Timon and Pumbaa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete Finding Old Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Finding Old Friends quest is given to you by Simba once all the other conditions have been met and is the first official step towards unlocking Timon and Pumbaa. To complete the Finding Old Friends quest, you need to navigate through some Hakuna Matata trials with Timon and Pumbaa.

How to complete Relax! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the Finding Old Friends quest, your next task is the Relax! quest. It’s a continuation of the Hakuna Matata trials but focuses more on relaxing to master Timon and Pumbaa’s lifestyle. You can complete the Relax! quest by resting around the Realm and cooking dinner for the group.

How to complete Where’s Pumbaa? in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last quest you need to complete to unlock Timon and Pumbaa is Where’s Pumbaa? The warthog goes missing in the middle of the night, so you have to find and rescue him to finish the Where’s Pumbaa? quest.

Once you finish rescuing Pumbaa in this quest, The Lion King duo will officially join your valley. They move into Pride Rock with Simba and Nala, which means you don’t need to pay any Star Coins to build them another home.

