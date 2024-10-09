Timon and Pumbaa won’t join your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley until you earn their trust and complete their Hakuna Matata lessons. One of the quests you need to complete for them is Relax!

Although the name of this quest tells you to relax, you actually have to put in quite a bit of work to finish it. There’s lots to get done in this one, so here’s how to complete Relax! in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Relax! quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hakuna Matata is on repeat in my head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Relax! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to learn about the art of relaxation from Pumbaa. There are lots of tasks you have to finish along the way, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do.

Talk to Pumbaa .

. Gather Jungle Vines .

. Gather Palm Tree Sap .

. Make a hammock .

. Find the napping spots .

. Water some mud .

. Find the Jungle Fireflies .

. Cook the Roasted Jungle Fireflies dish.

Talk with Pumbaa about today’s Hakuna Matata lesson

It’s a new day in The Lion King Realm, and Pumbaa is ready to take over your Hakuna Matata training. Chat with him and he’ll give you your first quest, which is to gather Jungle Vines and Palm Tree Sap so you can craft a hammock.

How to collect Jungle Vines

Jungle Vines can be found all throughout The Lion King Realm growing out of small dirt patches in the ground. You can dig up vines at each spot using your Royal Shovel, and you get two Jungle Vines from each one.

The first Jungle Vine spot is by a palm tree to the right of the crafting station.

The second Jungle Vine spot is back by the river where you previously got rid of your worries during the Finding Old Friends quest.

where you previously got rid of your worries during the Finding Old Friends quest. The third Jungle Vine spot is right by the spot where you spawn into the valley.

This is the first spot you can collect Jungle Vines from. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head back down to the river to find the second Jungle Vine spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports The third Jungle Vine spot is way back at the entrance to the jungle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to collect Palm Tree Sap

You can gather the Palm Tree Sap you need by venturing back over to the crafting station area. To the right, you’ll find two sparkling trees with yellow sap on them. Walk up to each one and interact with them to acquire the Palm Tree Sap.

Look for the bright yellow goo on these trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Craft your Relaxing Hammock

Once you have all the materials gathered, head over to the crafting station to make a Relaxing Hammock. The Relaxing Hammock item is found in the Functional Items category and needs to be given to Pumbaa once you’re done making it.

After the hammock has been placed, sit on it, then chat with Pumbaa again to discuss what’s next.

Find and test out the napping spots

Pumbaa now wants you to find and test his favorite resting spots around the Realm, so you need to find and sit on three napping spots around the area.

The first napping spot is near the camp , right between the two trees where you previously gathered Palm Tree Sap.

, right between the two trees where you previously gathered Palm Tree Sap. The second napping spot is near the river , right at the bottom of the ramp that leads up to the wooden log bridge.

, right at the bottom of the ramp that leads up to the wooden log bridge. The third napping spot is near the oasis where you spawn into this Realm each time you visit it.

The first spot is right by Timon and Pumbaa. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second spot has a nice view of the waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports The third spot is tucked away in a corner, so make sure you don’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve given all three napping spots a try, head back to Pumbaa over by the camp and crafting station. Now that you’re well rested, Pumbaa wants to have some fun—which means you need water some dried mud so you can play in it.

Water the dried mud

Equip your Royal Watering Can and use it on the three mud piles near Pumbaa. All three of them are fairly close to him and sparkle to make them easier to spot.

With the mud piles now the proper consistency, follow Timon and Pumbaa around and run through all three of them. You need to step in each one to progress. Once you’re done, follow Timon and Pumbaa back to the camp. Have a chat with Pumbaa once you’re there and he’ll ask you to catch some grub for dinner.

Find Jungle Fireflies

There are three sets of Jungle Fireflies you need to catch so you can make dinner. They can be found:

Near the camp .

. Near the river .

. Near the oasis.

The Jungle Fireflies zip around each area very quickly, so you have to run up to them and press the interact button to grab them before they fly away. This button varies by platform, but as long as you’re close enough to get them, the button you need to press appears alongside the word interact.

The Jungle Fireflies are super small and easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Cook Roasted Jungle Fireflies

Once you have all three Jungle Fireflies in your inventory, head back over to the river and interact with the cooking station there. Toss in the three Jungle Fireflies you gathered to cook Roasted Jungle Fireflies then head back to Pumbaa at the jungle camp to share them.

Equip your phone and snap a photo with Timon and Pumbaa, say goodnight to them, listen to their chat, and then head to bed. As soon as you wake up, the Relax! quest will be complete and you can move on to the next task to get one step closer to recruiting Timon and Pumbaa to the valley.

