Simba’s missing his old pals Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s up to you to find them. If you want to invite them to your valley, you need to complete the Finding Old Friends quest.

Here’s how to complete Finding Old Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start Finding Old Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley

“Hakuna Matata,” what a wonderful phrase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Finding Old Friends quest so you can unlock Timon and Pumbaa, you need to:

Unlock The Lion King Realm .

. Have level 10 friendship with Simba .

. Have level 10 friendship with Nala .

. Complete all of Simba’s quests . Stars to Guide Us Hakuna Matata The Great Gathering Seed of Memories The Dreamlight Grove

. Complete all of Nala’s quests . Eyes in the Dark Staking your Territory Fishy Business The Heart of a Lioness Here and There and Back Again

.

Once you have met all these requests, find Simba in your valley, talk with him, and he’ll give you the Finding Old Friends quest.

Finding Old Friends quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Finding Old Friends quest, you must relieve your stress with Timon and Pumbaa’s help. This involves completing quite a few unique tasks, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do.

Visit The Lion King Realm .

. Find Timon .

. Gather supplies .

. Give the materials to Timon .

to . Craft your own mane .

. Search for a crown .

. Make an Empty Vial .

. Break the crown .

. Get rid of your worries .

. Make some leafy beds.

It’s finally time to take a well-earned break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit The Lion King Realm

Head into the Dreamlight Castle and through The Lion King door on the second floor to access this area. Using the map, you can also teleport there instantly from anywhere in the valley. Once you’re inside, the environment will change from night to day and you’ll see a short cutscene of Timon and Pumbaa hanging out nearby.

Find Timon

From where you spawn, head down the path and make your way deep into the jungle to find Timon. He’s standing with Pumbaa on the massive wooden log overlooking the waterfall.

Even though Simba himself sent you, they don’t trust you yet, so you must pass some Hakuna Matata trials.

Gather supplies in The Lion King Realm

The first step in proving you can be trusted is gathering supplies to make a crafting station and your very own lion mane. You need to gather:

Four Jungle Stones

Four Jungle Wood

Four Red Jungle Leaves

Most of these supplies are scattered on the ground right by where you met Timon, some are back by the spot where you spawn into the Realm, and the rest are across the wooden log bridge near where Timon and Pumbaa wander off to. They’re also all sparkling to make them easier to spot.

You can find all the supplies you need on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Give the jungle building materials to Timon

Once you have all the required supplies, head back over the wood log bridge and down the ramp to give Timon the items. He’ll help you set up a crafting station nearby which you can then interact with to make your own lion mane.

Craft your own mane

To make your own mane, interact with the crafting station right by Timon and navigate to the Functional Items page. Select the Red Leafy Mane item and use the Red Jungle Leaves you previously gathered to craft it.

Once it’s made, navigate to the Wardrobe menu to equip it. Talk with Timon again then follow him and Pumbaa deeper into the forest. Listen to them as they plan what to do, then chat with Timon again.

He wants you to let go of your stress and decides you need to break something to do so. Before he can make you something to break, he needs you to find some items for him, including a crown and an Emoty Vial.

Search for a crown poking out of the water

The Lost Crown poking out of the water can be found in the pool near the wooden log bridge, so head back over there to acquire it. Equip your Royal Fishing Rod and fish on the golden bubble spot with a crown in it to catch it.

Who left this crown here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Craft an Empty Vial

To craft an Empty Vial, you need to combine three Glass at the crafting station you made with Timon’s help. If you don’t already have Glass, you can make some by combining five Sand and one Coal Ore. There are plenty of materials around The Lion King Realm you can grab if you don’t have the required supplies.

Once you have both the Lost Crown and the Empty Vial, return to Timon. He’ll place the Lost Crown on a rock and ask you to break it to relieve stress.

Break the Lost Crown

Equip your Royal Pickaxe and hit the rock by Timon to break the Lost Crown. Chat with Timon once you’re done then follow him and Pumbaa back over the wooden log bridge and down to the water pool right by it.

Put the Bottle of Worries in the river

Have another talk with Timon to tell him some of your worries. He’ll then give you a Bottle of Worries to throw away so you can relieve some stress. Walk up to the sparkling edge near the river and interact with it to toss this item out.

It’s time to let go of your worries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Timon and Pumbaa back across the bridge and deeper into the jungle once again. It’s been quite an eventful day, so Timon now tasks you with making some beds you can rest on.

Prepare some leafy beds

Equip your Royal Shovel and dig all three piles of leaves right next to you, Timon, and Pumbaa to prepare your beds.

Your bed is the biggest pile of leaves right in front of Timon .

is the right in front of . Timon and Pumbaa’s beds are the smaller piles of leaves right next to Pumbaa.

Once the beds are ready, say goodnight to Timon and Pumbaa, listen to their chat, and then lay down in bed for the night. The Finding Old Friends quest concludes as soon as you wake up, but there are still more tasks to be done before you can invite Timon and Pumbaa to the valley.

