Disney Dreamlight Valley Eyes in the Dark guide: How to unlock Nala

Nala, the sweet lioness from The Lion King, is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players are able to explore a new realm and unlock her to bring her to live in the Valley.

The quest Eyes in the Dark is not a small questline, and it does take a fair bit of time to complete. There are some things that are tripping up players since not everything that needs to be done to complete it is obvious. Luckily, the quest isn’t too hard to complete if you know what you’re looking for.

After players unlock the Lion King realm, they’ll find Nala trying to ward off hyenas. After you talk to Nala, the quest requires you to find some Thorn Bush Seeds.

How to find Thorn Bush Seeds and plant them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thorn Bush Seeds are easy to find. They look like the thorns that plague the Valley, but they’re gray in color instead of their usual purple. Dig those up and a bunch of sand will drop, but so will the Thorn Bush Seeds. You’ll need to dig up five bushes to find all of the seeds. Then, you’ll need to plant them.

There are five spots near the ledge in the Oasis that you can plant the seeds in. Put a seed in each one of those holes, just like you would if you were planting a vegetable in the Valley. Once you water them, a cutscene will play and Nala will ask you to clear the logs near the entrance to the jungle. Those can be cleared by using your shovel.

How to lower the log for the Eyes in the Dark quest to unlock Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you get to the jungle, Nala wants to reunite with Simba, but she can’t find him. She thinks maybe he’s on the other side of the jungle, but she can’t get there. There is a log near the waterfall that needs to be lowered so players can walk across it and get to Simba. It’s not immediately obvious where exactly the log is, so players have been getting tripped up, but it’s fairly easy to find.

Walk along the river and find a path that goes over it. There is a pile of rocks that when players walk up to it, they should find interactable. Simply smack the rock and the log will fall over. Players can then walk over it and go find Simba.

Talk to him, then bring him back to Nala and watch him reunite with Nala to complete the next step.

How to make the Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nala’s worked up an appetite scaring off all of the hyenas, so Simba suggests making something for her to eat. Players will need to find three different types of bugs to make the Bug Platter dish. The first is out in the Oasis where players first spawned. Dig up the holes to find the Colorful Bugs. The second is in the river right by Simba and Nala. Slimy Bugs can be fished up in the three spots there.

The last bug is a bit difficult and is by where players found Simba originally. Dig up the big log with your shovel and then catch the Red Bugs that run around once you dig it up. They’re pretty fast, but spam the E button or whatever button your console uses to interact, to catch them easily.

Once you’re done, there is a cooking station across from Simba and Nala you can use so you don’t have to head back to the Valley to cook the meal. As soon as you have the bugs, the Bug Platter should be in the recipe list, and all you have to do is press Autofill to craft the three dishes, then return to Nala.

How to craft the Sound System in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the last parts of the quest is crafting the Sound System. Players will need to go talk to Scrooge McDuck and get a broken one. Fix it at a crafting station by combining 10 Softwood, five Hardwood, two Iron Ingots, and the Broken Sound System.

Take that back to Nala and she’ll finally agree to come back with you to the Valley as soon as you place down a house for her. Unfortunately, with most things involving Scrooge McDuck, you’ll need 15,000 coins to erect the structure, and it’s not small either. If you want to place it in the Sunlit Plateau, you might need to clear out some space first.

Once you place down Pride Rock, Nala will join you and it will unlock the quest “Stars to Guide Us,” which will bring Simba to the Valley.