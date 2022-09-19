Hardwood farming isn’t exactly the worst in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but a lot of recipes rely on it, especially those that are requested by characters in the Valley.

Luckily, there is a trick to getting Hardwood that makes gathering it less of a chore, although it might take a bit of pre-planning and more than your average amount of effort to set it up.

Many players have noticed that you can move around almost anything within the Valley, even if it looks like you shouldn’t be able to. Players have used this feature in order to get to places before they are reachable, and in this instance, they’re using it to spawn items that they need, all within the confines of the game and without using mods or cheats.

How to farm Hardwood fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To farm Hardwood, you’ll need to have the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights unlocked. All three of these biomes spawn Hardwood, and you’ll need to remove every single tree from each biome in order to make the trick work.

To remove trees, go to your inventory and select Furniture. From there, you can move to any spot in the Valley. Select a tree and then use the Remove function to get rid of the tree. This will store it in your furniture inventory. All trees must be removed for the trick to work. Many users have reported that it won’t work unless all of the trees are gone.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Then take one of the Plaza trees pictured below and place 10 of those trees in each biome, taking care to leave a three-space gap between each tree. Every 15 minutes, those trees will drop Hardwood that you can collect.

Screengrab via Gameloft

If you don’t want to remove all of the trees in these three biomes, Hardwood will still spawn around the trees that are in the biome, but it will take a lot more time with fewer Hardwood to find and collect it all. Luckily, trees can be placed back into the biomes they came from if you don’t foresee any issues with supply in the near future.