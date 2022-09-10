How to get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players the chance to get lost in their very own Disney adventure. The life-sim adventure game launched in an early access state on Sept. 6 and fans are now getting to live out their Disney dreams.

While exploring the village of Dreamlight Valley, players will have no shortage of engaging gameplay as they help the village overcome a terrible curse called the Forgetting, forage for unique loot, befriend beloved Disney characters, design their homes, embark on various quests, fix up the village, cook delicious recipes, collect stylish clothing, and learn to craft important items.

Screengrab via Gameloft

One such item that players may find themselves needing is the Iron Ingot. This resource can be utilized in a wide variety of crafting recipes, and is essential for those looking to spruce up the state of their home and the entire village.

How to craft Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Iron Ingots can be crafted by combining two resources at any crafting station.

Crafting Iron Ingots requires one coal .

. Crafting Iron Ingots requires five Iron Ore.

Thus, to make Iron Ingots, you will first need to find and gather a total of five Iron Ore.

Screengrab via Gameloft

How to get Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players just starting off in Disney Dreamlight Valley won’t be able to gather Iron Ore. It is a resource that is only available at certain locations, all of which are blocked by massive Night Thorns.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Iron Ore can also only be mined from rocks by utilizing the Pickaxe. There is a total of five different areas that players can gather Iron Ore from. These five locations are as follows.

Iron Ore can be obtained from the Forest of Valor .

. Iron Ore can be obtained from the Glade of Trust .

. Iron Ore can be obtained from the Sunlit Plateau .

. Iron Ore can be obtained from the Frosted Heights .

. Iron Ore can be obtained from the Forgotten Lands.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Each of these areas requires a different amount of Dreamlight to unlock them, and even if players have the right amount, they cannot enter any of the other areas until they have reached level five friendship with three characters and obtained the Orb of Friendship. Thus, it will likely take players a bit of time before they are able to access any of these areas and obtain Iron Ore to craft Iron Ingots.