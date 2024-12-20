How to cook Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sesame Balls are a delightful five-star appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for impressing villagers or boosting your energy. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to make these delicious treats, from gathering the ingredients to completing Mushu’s quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sesame Balls information

Sesame Balls in the meal collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meal Details Description Type Appetizer Quality Five Stars Collection Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection Sells For 322+ coins Energy Restored 722+ Quest Use Mushu’s Level 7 Friendship Quest

Ingredients for Sesame Balls

It’s a bit weird that every recipe is made using the same pot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook Sesame Balls, you’ll need the following five ingredients:

Ingredient How to Obtain Cost Grow Time Yield Wheat Grown from Wheat Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or Ancient’s Landing. Seeds: 1 Star Coin

Fully grown: 3 Star Coins 1 minute 2 per plant Ginger Foraged from the ground in the Forgotten Lands biome. Free Respawns every 10 minutes 1 per plant (10 plants available in the biome at any one time) Rice Grown from Rice Seeds, sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Seeds: 35 Star Coins

Fully grown: 92 Star Coins 50 minutes 2 per plant Soya Grown from Soya Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Seeds: 60 Star Coins

Fully grown: 104 Star Coins 1 hour, 30 minutes 3 per plant Seaweed Fished from open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or crafted using Red Algae at a crafting station. Free N/A 1 per catch

How to gather ingredients

Wheat

Goofy, appearing out of nowhere to sell us things since 2022. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wheat can be grown from Wheat Seeds, which are purchased at Goofy’s Stall in two locations:

Peaceful Meadow – Seeds become available after upgrading the stall for the first time. Fully grown wheat is also occasionally sold here. Ancient’s Landing – Seeds are unlocked after the initial repair of Goofy’s Stall.

Ginger

A Ginger plant in the Forgotten Lands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ginger grows wild in the Forgotten Lands, scattered across unpaved two-by-two spaces. This biome contains exactly 10 Ginger plants at a time, and they respawn shortly after being picked. Make sure to visit the Forgotten Lands daily to gather enough Ginger for your cooking needs.

Rice

Rice, rice, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rice is grown from Rice Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. These seeds become available after the stall’s initial repair. Fully grown rice is sometimes sold at the stall as well.

Soya

I really want them to redesign this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soya is cultivated from Soya Seeds, which are sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau after the stall’s second upgrade. Fully grown soya may also be purchased here.

Seaweed

Sparkle, sparkle! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or the Wild Tangle. While it’s not guaranteed with every cast, it’s a common catch, especially in non-bubbling spots.

Cooking Sesame Balls

Ta-da! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered the ingredients, head to a cooking station. Combine Wheat, Ginger, Rice, Soya, and Seaweed to create Sesame Balls. Once cooked, they’ll automatically be added to the Dreamlight Valley meals collection so you can make the recipe without having to manually add every ingredient.

After you’ve cooked the Sesame Balls, you can gift them to any villager to raise their Friendship Level, feed them to Ravens in the Forgotten Lands (they’ll eat any five-star meal), or sell them to Goofy. There’s also a quest that uses them.

Quests featuring sesame balls

Which one is the real one? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cooking Sesame Balls is part of Mushu’s level seven Friendship Quest, “The Guardian Party.” Completing this quest will not only strengthen your bond with Mushu but also reward you with unique items and progress your journey. The quest simply requires that you learn how to make Sesame Balls from a recipe that Mushu gives you, and then you deliver them back to him for the party. If you haven’t unlocked Mushu yet, you’ll need to do that first and level him up before you can get this quest.

