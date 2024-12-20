Forgot password
How to cook Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A delicious recipe to make.
Sesame Balls are a delightful five-star appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for impressing villagers or boosting your energy. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to make these delicious treats, from gathering the ingredients to completing Mushu’s quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sesame Balls information

The collection information for Sesame Balls in DDV.
Sesame Balls in the meal collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Meal DetailsDescription
TypeAppetizer
QualityFive Stars
CollectionDreamlight Valley Meals Collection
Sells For322+ coins
Energy Restored722+
Quest UseMushu’s Level 7 Friendship Quest

Ingredients for Sesame Balls

An avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley looking into a cooking pot on a white stove.
It’s a bit weird that every recipe is made using the same pot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook Sesame Balls, you’ll need the following five ingredients:

IngredientHow to ObtainCostGrow TimeYield
WheatGrown from Wheat Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or Ancient’s Landing.Seeds: 1 Star Coin
Fully grown: 3 Star Coins		1 minute2 per plant
GingerForaged from the ground in the Forgotten Lands biome.FreeRespawns every 10 minutes1 per plant (10 plants available in the biome at any one time)
RiceGrown from Rice Seeds, sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust.Seeds: 35 Star Coins
Fully grown: 92 Star Coins		50 minutes2 per plant
SoyaGrown from Soya Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau.Seeds: 60 Star Coins
Fully grown: 104 Star Coins		1 hour, 30 minutes3 per plant
SeaweedFished from open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or crafted using Red Algae at a crafting station.FreeN/A1 per catch

How to gather ingredients

Wheat

Buying wheat in DDV.
Goofy, appearing out of nowhere to sell us things since 2022. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wheat can be grown from Wheat Seeds, which are purchased at Goofy’s Stall in two locations:

  1. Peaceful Meadow – Seeds become available after upgrading the stall for the first time. Fully grown wheat is also occasionally sold here.
  2. Ancient’s Landing – Seeds are unlocked after the initial repair of Goofy’s Stall.

Ginger

An avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley pointing at a ginger plant.
A Ginger plant in the Forgotten Lands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ginger grows wild in the Forgotten Lands, scattered across unpaved two-by-two spaces. This biome contains exactly 10 Ginger plants at a time, and they respawn shortly after being picked. Make sure to visit the Forgotten Lands daily to gather enough Ginger for your cooking needs.

Rice

An avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley buying rice from Goofy.
Rice, rice, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rice is grown from Rice Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. These seeds become available after the stall’s initial repair. Fully grown rice is sometimes sold at the stall as well.

Soya

An avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley buying soya from Goofy.
I really want them to redesign this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soya is cultivated from Soya Seeds, which are sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau after the stall’s second upgrade. Fully grown soya may also be purchased here.

Seaweed

Catching seaweed in DDV.
Sparkle, sparkle! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or the Wild Tangle. While it’s not guaranteed with every cast, it’s a common catch, especially in non-bubbling spots.

Cooking Sesame Balls

The complete Sesame Balls recipe in DDV.
Ta-da! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered the ingredients, head to a cooking station. Combine Wheat, Ginger, Rice, Soya, and Seaweed to create Sesame Balls. Once cooked, they’ll automatically be added to the Dreamlight Valley meals collection so you can make the recipe without having to manually add every ingredient.

After you’ve cooked the Sesame Balls, you can gift them to any villager to raise their Friendship Level, feed them to Ravens in the Forgotten Lands (they’ll eat any five-star meal), or sell them to Goofy. There’s also a quest that uses them.

Quests featuring sesame balls

An avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley taking a selfie with Mushu and a Mushu statue.
Which one is the real one? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cooking Sesame Balls is part of Mushu’s level seven Friendship Quest, “The Guardian Party.” Completing this quest will not only strengthen your bond with Mushu but also reward you with unique items and progress your journey. The quest simply requires that you learn how to make Sesame Balls from a recipe that Mushu gives you, and then you deliver them back to him for the party. If you haven’t unlocked Mushu yet, you’ll need to do that first and level him up before you can get this quest.

