How to cook Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sesame Balls are a delightful five-star appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for impressing villagers or boosting your energy. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to make these delicious treats, from gathering the ingredients to completing Mushu’s quest.
Table of contents
Disney Dreamlight Valley Sesame Balls information
|Meal Details
|Description
|Type
|Appetizer
|Quality
|Five Stars
|Collection
|Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection
|Sells For
|322+ coins
|Energy Restored
|722+
|Quest Use
|Mushu’s Level 7 Friendship Quest
Ingredients for Sesame Balls
To cook Sesame Balls, you’ll need the following five ingredients:
|Ingredient
|How to Obtain
|Cost
|Grow Time
|Yield
|Wheat
|Grown from Wheat Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or Ancient’s Landing.
|Seeds: 1 Star Coin
Fully grown: 3 Star Coins
|1 minute
|2 per plant
|Ginger
|Foraged from the ground in the Forgotten Lands biome.
|Free
|Respawns every 10 minutes
|1 per plant (10 plants available in the biome at any one time)
|Rice
|Grown from Rice Seeds, sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust.
|Seeds: 35 Star Coins
Fully grown: 92 Star Coins
|50 minutes
|2 per plant
|Soya
|Grown from Soya Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau.
|Seeds: 60 Star Coins
Fully grown: 104 Star Coins
|1 hour, 30 minutes
|3 per plant
|Seaweed
|Fished from open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or crafted using Red Algae at a crafting station.
|Free
|N/A
|1 per catch
How to gather ingredients
Wheat
Wheat can be grown from Wheat Seeds, which are purchased at Goofy’s Stall in two locations:
- Peaceful Meadow – Seeds become available after upgrading the stall for the first time. Fully grown wheat is also occasionally sold here.
- Ancient’s Landing – Seeds are unlocked after the initial repair of Goofy’s Stall.
Ginger
Ginger grows wild in the Forgotten Lands, scattered across unpaved two-by-two spaces. This biome contains exactly 10 Ginger plants at a time, and they respawn shortly after being picked. Make sure to visit the Forgotten Lands daily to gather enough Ginger for your cooking needs.
Rice
Rice is grown from Rice Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. These seeds become available after the stall’s initial repair. Fully grown rice is sometimes sold at the stall as well.
Soya
Soya is cultivated from Soya Seeds, which are sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau after the stall’s second upgrade. Fully grown soya may also be purchased here.
Seaweed
Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in open water anywhere in Dreamlight Valley or the Wild Tangle. While it’s not guaranteed with every cast, it’s a common catch, especially in non-bubbling spots.
Cooking Sesame Balls
Once you’ve gathered the ingredients, head to a cooking station. Combine Wheat, Ginger, Rice, Soya, and Seaweed to create Sesame Balls. Once cooked, they’ll automatically be added to the Dreamlight Valley meals collection so you can make the recipe without having to manually add every ingredient.
After you’ve cooked the Sesame Balls, you can gift them to any villager to raise their Friendship Level, feed them to Ravens in the Forgotten Lands (they’ll eat any five-star meal), or sell them to Goofy. There’s also a quest that uses them.
Quests featuring sesame balls
Cooking Sesame Balls is part of Mushu’s level seven Friendship Quest, “The Guardian Party.” Completing this quest will not only strengthen your bond with Mushu but also reward you with unique items and progress your journey. The quest simply requires that you learn how to make Sesame Balls from a recipe that Mushu gives you, and then you deliver them back to him for the party. If you haven’t unlocked Mushu yet, you’ll need to do that first and level him up before you can get this quest.
Published: Dec 20, 2024 03:35 pm