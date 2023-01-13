How to get Sugarcane Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley contains over 160 unique recipes with more added every update. Couple this with the jaw-dropping number of ingredients that go into recipes, and cooking can seem like an endless task of gathering and putting them together into a tasty dish.

But in some cases, a single ingredient can be used for a plethora of recipes. Being a vital part of many of the desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sugarcane is one such ingredient. Sugarcane also has the added benefit of being farmable, so stocking up on the plant’s seeds can be very helpful for your cooking endeavors.

If you’re interested in collecting some Sugarcane Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Sugarcane Seeds

If you’re looking to get Sugarcane Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s only one zone you’ll find them in: Dazzle Beach. You’ll first have to unlock the zone for 1,000 Dreamlight, then, you’ll need to construct Goofy’s Stall there. Once both tasks have been completed, you can purchase Sugarcane Seeds from the Disney character’s shop.

Sugarcane Seeds will cost you five Star Coins each, so we recommend saving up if you plan on purchasing a lot. Once you’ve grown your own Sugarcane, you can also choose to sell some to purchase more seeds.

We’d also recommend planting your newly acquired Sugarcane Seeds at Dazzle Beach because they will grow slightly faster there.