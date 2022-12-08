How to make a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Winter has descended on the vast lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley since its second major content update was released. Festive fun is present all throughout the valley from the winter-themed holiday Star Path to the many sweet treats that players can cook up for the holidays like the iconic Gingerbread House.

New recipes for players to cook seem to be a staple in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s updates because each new update has come with at least a few new dishes for players to learn. The latest additions are mostly sweet treats, with the vast majority of them being assets for the winter season.

One of the best new recipe additions is the Gingerbread House, which players can now whip up at any cooking station. But this recipe is a rather costly one that players won’t be able to make until they first gather the right ingredients.

Gingerbread House recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Gingerbread House recipe is a five-star one, which means that players will need five unique ingredients in total. While some recipes, such as Hors D’oeurves or Grilled Veggie Platter, have an ingredient slot that can be filled in with any ingredient in the chosen category, the Gingerbread House recipe does not and thus can only be cooked by using the correct five ingredients.

Players will need one of each of the following ingredients:

Wheat

Ginger

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Eggs

Where to find Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat seeds can be purchased from the Peaceful Meadow biome. It can then be planted and grown in just one minute. Each harvest yields two Wheat and it can also sometimes be found on sale at Goofy’s Stall within this biome.

Where to find Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Perhaps one of the most difficult ingredients to get is Ginger, which is not an ingredient that players can grow themselves. Instead, Ginger can only be found growing in the wild around the Forgotten Lands biome.

Where to find Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcane seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. These seeds can be planted and will then grow in seven minutes. Just like Wheat, so too may Sugarcane sometimes be purchasable from Goofy’s Stall at the same biome where players buy the seeds, which is Dazzle Beach.

Where to find Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eggs are only available as a purchasable asset from Remy’s pantry within Chez Remy. They can be bought for 220 Star Coins each.

Where to find Vanilla in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Vanilla can also be rather difficult to collect because it is another ingredient players are unable to grow themselves. Players thus can only collect Vanilla by wandering around the Sunlit Plateau biome and collecting it from around the wild in this region.

While the Gingerbread House is technically a food item for consumption, any food item in Disney Dreamlight Valley can also be dropped anywhere. This means that players can use it as a decoration piece if they wish to do so.

To place your Gingerbread House down, simply find the item in your inventory and select the drop option. Players can then enter the furniture game mode to then select the festive food and move it wherever they see fit.