How to make a Grilled Veggie Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s offering to the open-world genre. Created by Gameloft and published by Disney, in Dreamlight Valley, you create a character and traverse the breathtaking open world reminiscent of classic movies from Disney and Pixar. This ambitious undertaking by Disney is comprised of a vast world filled with several activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

Cooking is one of the most rewarding activities in Dreamlight Valley. The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, using ingredients that can be found all over the world. You can get them through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops.

After getting all the ingredients you require, you will need to know how to cook something using them. To start with, every meal is divided by quality. They start from the lowest quality at one star, up to the highest quality meals at five stars. Today we will be shining the spotlight on one of the healthiest meals in Dreamlight Valley: Grilled Veggie Platter.

How to make Grilled Veggie Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

The Grilled Veggie Platter is a three-star meal, so it will require three different ingredients to make. The ingredients to be used here are quite flexible, so any three different vegetable-type ingredients would work. The ones selected here are the Bell Pepper, Tomato, and Carrot. Keep a piece of coal ready as well to start cooking.

To begin cooking, you need to find a stove. You can gain access to one at your own home or head over to Chez Remy to use one. After gaining access to one, feel free to choose any of these ingredients.

Basil

Bell Pepper

Carrot

Garlic

Tomato

Once you acquire the ingredients, open the “Meal” tab from the menu and select the “Collection” option. Here, there should be several meal recipes you can unlock.

Follow these steps to prepare the meal with minimum effort.

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose the Grilled Veggie Platter. Next, you will have to select ingredients for it. The Grilled Veggie Platter requires three different ingredients. Choose a combination of any of the ingredients mentioned above. Add these three ingredients to the cooking pot and one piece of coal to use as fuel. Cook to completion.

Once the meal is complete, it will also be permanently unlocked in your cooking book. This enables you to create more as you need to without much effort. You can then consume this meal or choose to make more and sell them for a handsome profit.