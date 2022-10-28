How to make Hors D’oeuvres in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a ton of recipes in it, some simple and some hard. But players have to work pretty hard to figure out exactly what recipes require when they’re looking for something specific for a quest or a Dreamlight Duty.

Hors D’oeuvres is one of those recipes that is quite simple to make, but the game doesn’t give players any indication of how to make it, causing them to look to outside resources to figure out how. Luckily, the Hors D’oeuvres recipe is very simple and quick to gather up, and you likely already have exactly what you need in your inventory or just outside your stovetop.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Hors D’oeuvres recipe

To make Hors D’oeurves in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look no further than the Oregano growing around the Plaza. Alternatively, players can grab any spice from around the Valley since it is the only thing required in the recipe to make the dish.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once you have a spice, head to your nearest stove and throw it in the pot. Cook it up and you’ll have Hors D’oeurves. The dish is only a one-star recipe, meaning that only one thing is required to make it. Any spice will do: just head to your spices tab in the cooking menu and throw one in to make it.

Screengrab via Gameloft

This recipe is a great one to use if you need a lot of one-star recipes since the spices are often abundant in all of the zones in the Valley. Just gathering the Oregano in the Plaza each day should yield enough to make copious amounts of the recipe for whatever quest you are looking to complete.