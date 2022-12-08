How to make Mint Boba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to meet and complete quests for different iconic characters from the Disney universe. The life simulation game features various activities which players can perform to earn different rewards. Cooking is one of these activities, and players can prepare a range of unique delicacies by gathering ingredients from different biomes. Mint Boba Tea is one of the recipes you’ll need to prepare, and it is classified as a three-star dessert.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has over 160 unique recipes and players need to prepare some of these meals to complete various questlines. To prepare the Mint Boba Tea recipe, players need to know exactly which ingredients to use and where to find them. These ingredients are located in different biomes, which means players need to unlock these areas first.

Here’s how to make the Mint Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mint Boba Tea recipe

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Mint Boba Tea is a three-star Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, meaning it requires three different ingredients to cook. To make the Mint Boba Tea, players need one piece of Sugarcane, one piece of Mint, and one carton of Milk. All of the ingredients are easy to come by, and players need to travel to two different biomes to get them. Here are all the locations to get these three ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sugarcane: This ingredient is available for purchase from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 Star Coins. Players can also buy Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins. Plant and harvest them later to get the ingredient.

This ingredient is available for purchase from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 Star Coins. Players can also buy Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins. Plant and harvest them later to get the ingredient. Milk : Milk is one of the six ingredients players can purchase from Chez Remy’s pantry. It costs around 230 Star Coins.

: Milk is one of the six ingredients players can purchase from Chez Remy’s pantry. It costs around 230 Star Coins. Mint: This ingredient only grows in the Frosted Heights biome, and players need to visit the location and harvest it.

Once you have collected all three ingredients, visit a cooking station. Remy’s restaurant has a cooking station that players can use or you can buy an appliance from Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Add all the ingredients to the stove, and use one piece of Coal Ore to cook the Mint Boba Tea recipe. This meal can be sold at Goofy’s Shop for 460 Star Coins. You can also consume the Mint Boba Tea to replenish 1,032 Energy. It is better to gift this meal to a companion if you are not going to consume it. This helps improve friendship levels with that companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.