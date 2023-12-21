How to make Latte in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Who doesn’t like a good cup of Joe? So, why shouldn’t we treat our Disney Dreamlight Valley villagers to some coffee? While some may like regular coffee, others, like myself, enjoy a milky latte. In this guide, I’ll show you how to make a Latte in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Latte

You only need two things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to make a latte in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Coffee beans

Milk

Go up to a stove or a cooking range and add the two ingredients to the mix. Start cooking and behold—Latte.

Latte ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy will sell you Milk and other dairy products. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Milk, you need to unlock Remy’s Biome (the restaurant). You can do this using Dreamlight Dust. Once you get Remy to move in, do a few friendship quests for him so he can unlock his restaurant. From here, you can buy all kinds of dairy products such as Eggs, Cheese, Butter, and, naturally, Milk.

Coffee Beans are a little bit trickier. To get Coffee beans, you first need to unlock Stitch. But unlocking Stitch can take a while. Every few days, you may stumble across a prank prop around Dreamlight Valley. Pick this up and finish the mini-quest associated. You need to do three of these quests until Stitch finally joins your village. The problem is that after you find one prank item, it takes two to three days for another one to spawn, so it takes about a week to unlock Stitch.

My Coffee Bean Bushes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Stitch join your Valley, start befriending him. Get his friendship level to about five and you should get a quest where Stitch asks you for Coffee. Finish this quest, and you’ll unlock four Coffee Bean bushes. Feel free to place them wherever you want. I like to place all my berry bushes and trees in the Peaceful Meadows and harvest them whenever I need anything. Harvest the Coffee Bean bush, and you’ll have yourself some coffee.

What does Latte do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Other than being a great gift for your villagers, especially Stitch, you can also just drink the Latte yourself. A single Latte gives you 1,358 energy which gives you almost half a bar of improved (yellow) energy. This is great if you do a lot of surfing around the valley or if you just want to move faster. Not to mention, both ingredients are easy to come by after you’ve unlocked Stitch and Remy.

Have fun, and enjoy your Latte in Disney Dreamlight Valley.