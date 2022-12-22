How to make Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking recipes are an incremental part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you can always cook for the fun of it, you’ll need to craft some recipes to complete various challenges in the game.

One of the more recent challenges that were added to Disney Dreamlight Valley requires players to make some Coffee in the comfort of their kitchen, but it may be more challenging than it sounds.

How do you make Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players will need to acquire Coffee Beans to make Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It isn’t an ingredient that you can stumble upon in the wild from the get-go, and you’ll need to complete a series of events to get your hands on some Coffee Beans.

How to get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find the three socks located in Dazzle Beach, Peaceful Meadow, and the Forest of Valor in this order.

You’ll need to wait for five days for each sock to appear after collecting the previous one.

Complete the quest that will appear after finding the third sock and welcome Stitch to the Valley.

Build a house for Stitch and start working on increasing your friendship level with him.

The level four friendship quest for Stitch will require players to make him Coffee, and you’ll get to plant a Coffee Bean plant in the meantime.

Once you make your first Coffee and complete the level four friendship quest with Stitch, you’ll be able to harvest all the Coffee Beans you need in the Glade of Trust since they’ll continue to grow there.