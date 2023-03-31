With over 160 recipes to discover and choose from for your next dish, cooking can seem like a very daunting task in Disney Dreamlight Valley. And as more and more recipes get added with every update, cooking isn’t getting any easier.

One of the most challenging and mysterious recipes within the game is undoubtedly Gray Stuff. There are very few clues about what ingredients are needed to make this three-star Dreamlight Valley dish, so it’s been quite the puzzle for players to create. But the challenge is definitely worth it; this delicious dessert can be sold for a decent amount of Star Coins and will also reward you with a lot of energy when consumed.

So if you’re still unsure how to make Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

How to make Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the three-star dish, Gray Stuff, you’ll need the following three ingredients:

One Sugarcane

One Cocoa Bean

One of any Dairy

To get your hands on Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to unlock Dazzle Beach for 1,000 Dreamlight. Once you have access to the zone you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall and then you’ll be able to purchase Sugarcane or its seeds from the beloved Disney character.

Be aware that if you choose to purchase Sugarcane seeds you’ll have to wait a while for your plant to grow.

Next up, Cocoa Beans can be foraged from wild trees in the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau, which can both be unlocked for 5,000 and 7,000 Dreamlight, respectively.

As for the Dairy product required to make Gray Stuff, Egg, Milk, and Cheese can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 220, 230, and 180 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, Milk, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, A Restaurant Makeover, which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

Once you’ve gathered all of the required ingredients, toss them all into a pot at your nearest stove to whip up some delicious Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This three-star dish can be sold for 175 Star Coins or consumed for 1,040 energy.