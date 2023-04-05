Disney Dreamlight Stars to Guide Us: How to unlock Simba

The Lion King has entered Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players are excited to bring Simba and Nala to their Valleys and start befriending them. Players will need to unlock Nala first, but once they’ve done that, Simba can join in on the fun.

To unlock Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are a few prerequisites that players will need to meet. They’ll have to unlock the Lion King realm and then they’ll need to complete the fairly long Nala questline, called Eyes in the Dark.

Once those two things are completed, Simba’s questline, Stars to Guide Us, will unlock automatically after Nala enters the Valley. Players will be guided back to the Lion King realm, where they will meet up with Simba again.

How to make Rafiki’s Walking Stick and where to place it in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first task players will be assigned is to go talk to Merlin. After speaking to him, he’ll instruct you on how to craft Rafiki’s Walking Stick. The stick requires a few materials that you might already have, but it does take two Purified Night Shards, which can be made out of Night Shards and Dream Shards. Once you have five Fiber, five Softwood, and two Dream Shards, you can craft the item and bring it back to Simba.

Once you get back to Simba, place Rafiki’s Walking Stick on the pedestal right in front of Simba and a cutscene will play. Afterward, Simba will start talking about the oasis, which he wants to bring the water back to.

How to get Jungle Fern, Waterfall, and Clearing Tree Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The hardest part of the quest is finding the three seeds you’ll need to replenish the foliage in the oasis. The three seeds are in three different areas: by the river, in the area just after you cross the log, and over by where you first met Simba. You will find types of each seed in those areas, and they can be tricky to find since they blend in.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

All of them can be dug up with your shovel, and all of them will glow and make a glistening noise, so if you’re having issues finding them, listen for the noise. This might help you find it since the glowing sparkles don’t show up until you’re closer to it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve got all three of each seed, return to Simba. Plant the seeds just as you would if you were planting any other vegetable by digging a hole and planting the seeds. You don’t even need to water them, just talk to Simba and then go find the rock that is blocking the water.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The rock, once broken with your pickaxe, will fill the water hole and make all of the plants grow. Once that’s completed, Simba will come with you to the Valley and join Nala in Pride Rock.