Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adventure simulation game with your favorite Disney heroes and villains. As you progress through the storyline, you’ll uncover the mysteries of Dreamlight Valley and the Forgetting, make new friends, and enjoy several unique character questlines.

In the Pride of the Valley update, which was released on April 5, the Lion King Realm became available for players to unlock. In this realm, players must complete the questlines for Simba and Nala to Dreamlight Valley. And in Simba’s questline, Stars to Guide Us, you must create and place Rafiki’s Walking Stick in a particular spot in the Lion King Realm.

So, where do you need to place Rafiki’s Walking Stick in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Where should I put Rafiki’s Walking Stick?

Once you’ve crafted Rafiki’s Walking Stick at a Crafting Station, you’ll head back to the Lion King Realm to talk to Simba.

He then asks you to place Rafiki’s Walking Stick in the ground, but it’s unclear where to put it. And because the Lion King Realm is quite dark, it’s a little hard to see the mound at first, especially since there aren’t any sparkles or indicators to show that this is where you must place Rafiki’s Walking Stick.

But the little mound of dirt where you should put Rafiki’s Walking Stick is right where Simba is standing.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

You’ll need to interact with the mound and place the walking stick. Once you do, Simba will remember his past as he looks upon the stars, and you can progress to the next Stars to Guide Us subquest.

It can be a little challenging to spot, but this is where to put Rafiki’s Walking Stick in Disney Dreamlight Valley.