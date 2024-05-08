Spending time with villagers is one of the key tasks you have to tackle in the A Day at Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The villager you need to hang out with is often concealed with a cryptic hint, like with the villager who’s been Here and There.

There are many unique villagers you can get to know around the valley, which makes it tough to know who this clue is referring to. It’s a pretty vague one referencing a very specific game moment, which means there’s a good chance you don’t know what it means. Here’s how to spend time with a villager who’s been Here and There in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spend time with a villager who’s been Here and There in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

Hang out with one of the sweetest villagers around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To spend time with a villager who’s been Here and There for the A Day at Disney Star Path, you need to hang out with Minnie Mouse for a total of 20 minutes. She’s the only villager who has ventured into the mysterious Here and There as she was trapped there.

Before you could add Minnie Mouse to your valley, you had to help Mickey Mouse bring her back from the strange Here and There dimension. You may have forgotten this happened since it’s a fairly early game quest and Minnie Mouse was one of the first unlockable characters.

You get a look at the Here and There during The Curse quest and there are several other mentions of this location throughout other quests too, but Minnie Mouse is the only villager who has spent time there so far.

With Minnie Mouse at your side, you can spend 20 minutes with her however you like. It’s a good idea to use this time to work on whatever activity you have her specializing in so you can gain bonuses while you work. You might also consider using this time to work on other Star Path duties like harvesting a spicy root or harvesting a cooling herb if Minnie Mouse grants foraging bonuses.

It’s up to you how you spend your time with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have any unfinished quests relating to Minnie Mouse, tackling them with her at your side is another good option. You can also choose to work on activities that have nothing to do with her and just have her as a helpful companion as you complete other tasks like unlocking Daisy Duck or tackling Boutique Challenges.

